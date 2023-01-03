This $25 Repairing Treatment Saved My Strands Like Nothing Else After a Massive Bleach Job

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone who knows me knows I religiously stick to highlighting my hair a couple of times a year. After a decade of going blonde (plus regularly relying on hair tools), I’d say my strands are nothing if not resilient; despite everything I throw at them, they quickly bounce back. That said, a recent bleach job left my hair brittle and with more breakage than normal—cue the panic.

There is always a risk of damage when bleaching your hair, which is why it’s incredibly important to have a slew of nourishing hair care products at the ready. As Los Angeles based colorist, Linet K, previously shared with StyleCaster, both a bond builder and a violet-hued formula should be on that list. While one will maintain the dye job effortlessly (I swear by Function of Beauty’s purple line) the other helps revive stressed-out locks in a pinch.

Luckily, I already had the perfect bond builder on hand: Coco & Eve’s Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment. Described by the brand as “the savior of coloured and chemically treated hair,” the formula is a godsend for repairing and restructuring weakened locks. Its micro 3D bond building technology (a combination of three structural bonds, disulphide, ionic and hydrogen) encourages stronger, healthier strands and is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 85 percent with use.

I apply a generous amount from roots to ends 20 minutes prior to hopping in the shower, and the results truly are instantaneous. After my recent bleach session, I could barely get my hair brush through the bottom layers of my hair without seeing pieces fall to the ground, but after a few applications of the Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment, I started to notice significant changes on frayed ends.

The treatment takes under 30 minutes out of your week yet brings days of reinvigorated softness and shine. The bottle has also lasted me through at least five uses so far and still has product remaining, which means for just $25, you’re really getting the most bang for your buck.