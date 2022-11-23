Get Up to 50% Off Skincare, Haircare, and Tanning Products for Coco & Eve’s Black Friday Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a beauty brand that can take care of all of your needs, look no further than Coco & Eve’s top-quality (and even TikTok-viral) products. To discover the Coco & Eve brand is to find a world immersed in the beneficial power of coconuts. The brand themselves says it is “totally coconuts about beauty.”

Coco & Eve combines powerful and tropical ingredients “into different ranges to provide amazing results and make your life feel like a constant holiday.” Winning over 21 beauty awards, the 100% vegan and cruelty free brand is no stranger to the beauty world. In fact, they offer hair care, skin care, and a ton of tanning products to satisfy your needs.

This Black Friday starts early with the brand, as you can head to Coco & Eve’s website now, you’ll be able to grab unbelievable deals like up to 50 percent off all of their products.

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam

This incredible formula blurs pigmentation and perfects skin. Scents like tropical mango and guava feel luxurious and soft on the skin. The Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam is a lightweight, non-sticky formula that is fast-drying and develops in just two hours, leaving room for an even finish.

You’ll love how natural-looking the finish is, and have three different shades to choose from.

And the reviewers who have tried the product are more than satisfied with it, saying that the “The Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam always makes an appearance on a Thursday so the glowing tan is ready for the weekend! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this is the best tan I’ve ever tried – it smells incredible, no biscuity smell here and comes off so gradually and naturally!”

