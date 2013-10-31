Beauty Buzz: Cockroaches in Your Beauty Products, L’Oreal Kiosks in Subways, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Apparently cockroach farms are on the rise due to the fact that they are being used by cosmetic companies as a cheap protein-filler in beauty products. We were eating our lunches … [The Cut]

2. Learn 5 easy hairstyles for dirty hair, for those days that you’re in a bit of a rush. [Daily Makeover]

3. L’Oreal Paris has launched vending machines in the NYC subways, making your beauty shopping experience that much easier. [Fashionista]

4. Learn how to get nail polish off just about anything (a tip we could ALL use)! [Allure]

5. Have bangs? Need to keep them in shape (preferably on your own)? Here are some tips, from a pro. [Racked]

Image via Istock