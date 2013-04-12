Ultimate Coachella Packing Guide with Blogger Sydne Summer

Sydne Summer is a Los Angeles-based fashion expert, stylist, host, and blogger. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of SydneStyle.com where she provides readers with achievable style, how-to solutions, trend spotting, and styling advice. She has been featured on a number of online publications including E! Entertainment, Fox News, AOL’s City Best, HSN, Fandango, and G4. Be sure to follow her at @Sydne Summer and Olay’s Fresh Effects at @FreshEffects.
Coachella started off a music festival over one weekend in Indio, California. It’s now expanded into a two-weekend event, full of some of the best boho fashion you’ll ever see. If you’re planning to attend, you want to make sure to bring you festival A-game.
Let’s start with beauty. Sunscreen is key. Temperatures can skyrocket to above 100 degrees! After sitting in the sun all day and reapplying lotion, dust will start to set on your skin (it is a desert after all). So make sure you pack products like Olay Fresh Effects {Shine, Shine Go Away!} Shine Minimizing Cleanser which removes two times more dirt, oil, and make-up than basic cleaning. For hair, you’ll want to bring plenty of hair-ties and bobby pins to create braids and effortless updos.
When it comes to fashion it’s all about retro, breezy styles. Think maxi dresses, lightweight skirts, denim cut-offs, bikinis and graphic tees. Headpieces make a major statement. Protect your face while looking chic in an oversize hat or embrace your hippie spirit with a headband. And don’t forget your sunglasses! Get inspired by past decades with round frames or add a pop of color with neon.
Layers are also extremely important. Temperatures can drastically drop in the desert when the sun sets. Camo jackets, fringe vests and lace cardigans will keep you warm while still maintaining a cool vibe. Check out the slideshow above for ten essentials to get you packing.
Layers of sunscreen and a dusty desert will leave your face feeling like a hot mess. Lift away impurities with Olay Fresh Effects {Shine, Shine Go Away!} Shine Minimizing Cleanser; $6.99; at olay.com, which removes 2x more dirt, oil and make-up than basic cleansing.
Your sunglasses make a major statement. Look to the past when deciding what pairs to bring. It’s all about retro styles, like these round Olsenboye ombre frames. Olsenboye Mets Sunglasses; $15; at jcpenney.com
The desert can get cold at night. So you always want to be prepared. An army jacket is right in line with the festival’s relaxed vibe. This cotton jacket from Express has a drawstring waist so you can still show off your shape in the menswear inspired piece. Express Khaki Green Stretch Cotton Jacket; $98; at express.com
You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of cut-offs. Joe’s Vintage Reserve shorts have an aged feel, like they came straight from the ‘70s. Joe's Jeans Cut Off Shorts; $129; at joesjeans.com
A cross-body bag is the perfect way to keep your hands free during a festival. Go for a boho vibe with suede fringe. JJ Winters is a celebrity fave! JJ Winters Mini Fringe Bag in Navy; $179; at shopthetrendboutique.com
Longer hemlines are heaven sent when you’re sitting in the field all day. A bright maxi skirt, like Bebe’s pleated version, can be worn with a bikini or crop top during hot days and a denim shirt for night. Bebe Pleated Long Skirt; $89; at bebe.com
A high fashion bathing suit can be worn at the pool for parties and with shorts or skirts while at the festival. We Are Handsome has extra cool designs that are bound to set you apart from the crowd. Mustang Scoop One Piece; $220; at wearehandsome.com
With the sun is beating down on you all day, a hat is your BFF. Straw is ideal because it will still keep you cool. Try either a floppy hat or Panama style, like Forever 21’s hat with grosgrain ribbon. Forever 21 Pleated Straw Panama Hat; $8.80; at forever21.com
Feather details bring a free-spirited feel to any Coachella look. Try a piece of plumage jewelry, like the Haute Betts Willow necklace. Haute Betts Willow Necklace; $59; at hautebetts.com