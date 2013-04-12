Ultimate Coachella Packing Guide with Blogger Sydne Summer

Sydne Summer is a Los Angeles-based fashion expert, stylist, host, and blogger. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of SydneStyle.com where she provides readers with achievable style, how-to solutions, trend spotting, and styling advice. She has been featured on a number of online publications including E! Entertainment, Fox News, AOL’s City Best, HSN, Fandango, and G4. Be sure to follow her at @Sydne Summer and Olay’s Fresh Effects at @FreshEffects.

Coachella started off a music festival over one weekend in Indio, California. It’s now expanded into a two-weekend event, full of some of the best boho fashion you’ll ever see. If you’re planning to attend, you want to make sure to bring you festival A-game.

Let’s start with beauty. Sunscreen is key. Temperatures can skyrocket to above 100 degrees! After sitting in the sun all day and reapplying lotion, dust will start to set on your skin (it is a desert after all). So make sure you pack products like Olay Fresh Effects {Shine, Shine Go Away!} Shine Minimizing Cleanser which removes two times more dirt, oil, and make-up than basic cleaning. For hair, you’ll want to bring plenty of hair-ties and bobby pins to create braids and effortless updos.

When it comes to fashion it’s all about retro, breezy styles. Think maxi dresses, lightweight skirts, denim cut-offs, bikinis and graphic tees. Headpieces make a major statement. Protect your face while looking chic in an oversize hat or embrace your hippie spirit with a headband. And don’t forget your sunglasses! Get inspired by past decades with round frames or add a pop of color with neon.

Layers are also extremely important. Temperatures can drastically drop in the desert when the sun sets. Camo jackets, fringe vests and lace cardigans will keep you warm while still maintaining a cool vibe. Check out the slideshow above for ten essentials to get you packing.

