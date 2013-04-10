Ultimate Coachella Packing Guide With Blogger Monica Dimperio

Monica Dimperio is a writer/street style photographer and founder/Editor in Chief of TheMidWasteland.com, a Chicago-based fashion, lifestyle, and culture website. Since its inception in 2007, the site has been recognized by noteworthy publications such as The New York Times and Chicago Tribune. Monica is considered a style expert, a trend hunter, and a prominent figure in Chicago’s fashion community. Be sure to follow her at @themidwasteland and Olay’s Fresh Effects at @FreshEffects.

Every April music lovers from across the country swarm to Indio, California for Coachella. The music festival that plays out over two separate weekends is the official start of festival season. The laid-back So Cal desert town is the perfect backdrop for the amazingly diverse concert line up and a nice escape from spring showers everywhere. The only caveat to dressing your festival best at Coachella is the fact that you’ll most likely be camping while you’re there. That bodes well for a fun environment but it’s kind of hard to look cute when there isn’t indoor plumbing at your fingertips. Somehow, girls seem to pull it off. And, there are definitely more than enough street style photographers there to capture it.

So, how does one look good while camping at a music festival? Just keep it simple and prepare to get a little dirty. If you plan on playing in the mud, don’t bring something like your vintage Chanel bag. Instead, go with a fun satchel and flirty, inexpensive items like summer dresses, cutoffs, and booties that can hang in grass. Don’t forget a sun hat (or cool headwrap) and bikini top. It’s going to be hot out there. If you want to make sure you get snapped, stand out with color or pick your fave Spring trend and go with it!

With so much focus on getting your attire down pat, it’s easy to forget the importance your skincare products will play in helping you survive three long days in the sun (and sleeping on a dirt floor). Lift away impurities with Olay Fresh Effects {Shine, Shine Go Away!} Shine Minimizing Cleanser, because there is nothing worse than coming home and having to fight a breakout. Well, maybe a sunburn. For that, pack Olay Fresh Effects {BB Cream!}, a tinted moisturizer with SPF. Everything else is secondary. If you want to jazz it up, bring a cool pair of statement sunglasses in lieu of eye makeup and a fresh shade of lipstick.

Aside from making sure your outfits are street style worthy and your skin is well protected from the sun there is not much else to do but relax and take in your fave bands. That, and keep your eyes open for celebs; this fest is swarming with them. When you do catch Emma Watson getting wild in the front row at 2 Chainz, all I ask is that you Instagram it… immediately.

