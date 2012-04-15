Coachella Street Style: Celebs Show Us The Way

Surprisingly for Coachella’s first weekend, we saw a bit of rain, but that obviously didn’t stop the music or the partying. Celebrities from Kate Bosworth to Rihanna made the trip out to the desert to not only hear music from their favorite bands, but to also look downright hot.

Most of our favorite girls wore true festival gear and donned sunglasses with every look, and they paired them with beachy waves, red lips or sun hats. Others, such as Kate Bosworth got especially in the mood and tried out a flowered headband, whereas pro snowboarder Hannah Teter showed off her pink dip-dyed strands.

Click through the slideshow above to check out some of our favorite celebrities looks, and let us know in the comments section below who you like best!