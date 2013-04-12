Coachella Packing List: The Last Minute Beauty Essentials

Coachella is just about here! We’re almost completely packed, but even we realized that there are some last minute essentials that a girl needs to have when heading off to her favorite music festival. Even though the outfits are together and the tickets are booked, there always seems to be one or two (or six) things that are forgotten about until the last minute.
Considering it’s probably not the first time you’ve packed a razor but not shaving cream, or your makeup but no makeup remover, we’ve created a list of last minute concert festival beauty must-haves to help you prepare for the weekend. From hair to makeup to skincare and beyond, here’s what you’ll need to rock VIP-worthy style at Coachella (because you know you’ll be in at least be in one street style photo).
The ultimate packing list for Coachella beauty essentials.
Acne doesn't take a vacation just because you do, and it seems to strike just when you least expect it. These wipes help quickly unclog pores and rescue your face from dirt, grime and other factors that can lead to further breakouts.
(Clearasil Ultra On-the-Go Rapid Action Wipes, $5.94 per 2-pack, walmart.com)
Wipes are your friends when you're on the road, particularly after long car trips or when there's no time to grab a shower. These super soft wipes have mango extract added for a radiant glow after use. They're perfect for even the most sensitive skin.
(Simple Skincare Radiance Cleansing Wipes, $5.69, soap.com)
This tiny collection of the legendary spa's essential products are like traveling with your own spa, which is necessary when grabbing "me" time between bands. Plus, if you're really in a pinch, use the conditioner as a shaving cream. Time is of the essence when you need to look cute in a hurry.
(Bliss Lemon + Sage Sinkside 6-Pack, $28, nordstrom.com)
Don't necessarily want to use a disposable razor? Schick has come up with a brand new ventilated travel cover to protect the blade cartridge while you travel. Because while many things can slide during a great concert festival, grooming really isn't one of them.
(Schick Hydro Silk Women's Razor, $9.49, target.com)
Speaking of grooming, we love traveling with smaller versions of our favorite grooming products, and this moisturizing shave gel is one of our must-haves. The scent is soothing and your legs will be so soft they're bound to get attention.
(Skintimate Signature Scents Travel Size Moisturizing Shave Gel in Raspberry Rain, $2.81, soap.com)
We like to pack products that do it all. This CC cream hydrates, controls oil, evens your skin tone and corrects dark spots while it protects your skin with broad-spectrum SPF 30. Apply it and you're ready for all photos, selfies included.
(Smashbox Camera Ready CC Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $42, nordstrom.com)
Depending on your mood, you'll want makeup that's low wattage or high impact. This gorgeous shadow palette has you covered either way with high pigment shades that can last through even the hottest festival activities.
(Make Up For Ever Technicolor Palette, $45, sephora.com)
When it comes to music festivals, waterproof mascara is the only way to go. This amazing volume building favorite has a spoon brush to help lift and separate for more definition, and will give you wow-factor lashes that stay put from morning until night.
(Maybelline Volum'Express The Falsies Waterproof Mascara in Very Black, $6.39, drugstore.com)
Lip gloss is our favorite essential for travel, particularly when it's compact in size and - hello! - named for music festivals. This new trio of glosses from Stila are perfect for all skin tones and will help you rock any look. Mix, match and "lip" it up.
(Stila Cosmetics Music Festival Lip Glaze Trio, $12, stilacosmetics.com)
There will be moments where that special someone might be close enough to you to mean something, so be prepared with a rollerball of your favorite fragrance. We love the feminine allure of this fresh, chic rose floral.
(Chloé Rollerball, $25, sephora.com)
If you have dry or sun parched hair that is just not behaving, we recommend this hairstyling tool. Saturated with a complex of hair enhancing vitamins, collagen and silk amino acids, it helps soothe frayed strands, saturates with moisture without weighing hair down and essentially gets that situation under control fast.
(Ted Gibson Hair Sheet, $14.95, dermstore.com)
Who really has time to go for a full on hairstyle when there's so much to see and do? Carry this travel sized dry shampoo for lift and oil banishing style at the roots.
(Pssssst Travel-Sized Dry Shampoo, $2.99, ulta.com)
We love double duty beauty accessories, and these snag-free hair elastics look perfectly at home stacked among your favorite bangles when they're off-duty. They can hold even the thickest and sleekest of hair in total style.
(L. Erickson Ponytail Holders, $10 for a set of 8, nordstrom.com)
Feeling a bit crispy due to wind or sunburn, or is your skin just feeling generally uncomfortable? This amazing calming gel soothes and gives instant relief on contact. You can also use it on shaving bumps, so don't leave home without it.
(First Aid Beauty Aloe + Plus Soothing Gel, $20, sephora.com)
This is definitely the time for deodorant, but not for deodorant marks. This clear gel goes on smoothly and manages odor for 48 hours. Plus, if your shoes are chafing your feet, just glide a bit along the sides to stop the rub. We live for this stuff.
(Secret Outlast Antiperspirant & Deodorant Clear Gel in Completely Clean, $4.99, drugstore.com)
Let's face it: you're going to be out in the sun, sweating and having a good time, so why not go for the highest sun protection you can afford so you can worry less? This sweatproof active sunscreen spray offers SPF 100+ to protect you from damaging rays so you can focus on the tunes. Just remember to reapply, because sunburns - or worse - are no fun.
(Neutrogena Ultimate Sport Sunblock Spray SPF 100+, $20.24 for a 2-pack, soap.com)