Coachella Packing List: The Last Minute Beauty Essentials

Coachella is just about here! We’re almost completely packed, but even we realized that there are some last minute essentials that a girl needs to have when heading off to her favorite music festival. Even though the outfits are together and the tickets are booked, there always seems to be one or two (or six) things that are forgotten about until the last minute.

Considering it’s probably not the first time you’ve packed a razor but not shaving cream, or your makeup but no makeup remover, we’ve created a list of last minute concert festival beauty must-haves to help you prepare for the weekend. From hair to makeup to skincare and beyond, here’s what you’ll need to rock VIP-worthy style at Coachella (because you know you’ll be in at least be in one street style photo).