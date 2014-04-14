Green Hair and Flower Crowns Take Over Coachella

This weekend marked the beginning of the Coachella music festival, which means that besides hearing some of the best new bands out there, we’re also seeing the coolest hair and makeup on festival-goers. Flower crowns are the staple hair accessory, pastels are the go-to hair color, and there’s a whole lot of glowing skin that happens when the music starts playing.

Celebrities love Coachella just as much as the rest of us normals, and their looks tend to be even crazier than most. We’ve pulled together the best star music festival looks from the first weekend of Coachella above. Tell us which celebrity had your favorite style in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

How to Get Festival-Ready Hair for Coachella and Beyond

Pastel Hair Dye: Everything You Need to Know About the Trend

Katy Perry Dyes Her Hair ‘Slime Green’