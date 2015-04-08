StyleCaster
Instagram Insta-Glam: Get Inspired By These Flower Styles For Coachella

Victoria Moorhouse
Flower crowns are to Coachella as glittery makeup is to New Year’s Eve. It’s a staple to the spring music festival scene—and a really pretty, whimsical one that is the perfect touch to curly tendrils and braids, at that. Since you’re probably not going to be wearing blooms in your hair on the reg, unless you’re in a ton of weddings this summer or just really love nature, you might as well embrace it!

Real or faux, these petals can be worn as headbands, halos that tie in the back with ribbons, or even just as embellished pins, discreetly tucked into your hair. Whether they’re headed to a music festival or not, Instagram users have proved they can take a bouquet and make it work with just about any type of hair color or style. Use this gallery as a guide to your next Coachella-inspired look, or at the very least, an excuse to play into the hair accessory trend that runway beauty teams seem to love so dearly.

Matching your lipstick to the hues of the flowers in your floral crown is one way to tie your entire beauty look together. Check out this picture by @poly_resende.

Photo: Instagram: @poly_resende

Flower halos look adorable over blunt, wispy bands, as demonstrated by @stillbelieveineverything.

Photo: Instagram: @stillbelieveineverything

Go for a flower crown with a lot of volume like @jamleonard (i.e. tons of petals) that really stands out on top of your waves.

Photo: Instagram: jamleonard

Go for a dainty headband with pink and white flowers like @sandy_rose_

Photo: Instagram: @sandy_rose_

Those ready to take a step out of the box of floral halos can go for cat ears made with delicate pink petals like @blushallday.

Photo: Instagram: @blushallday

Create a super loose fishtail, leaving your front layers out, and place your floral halo or headband on top like @vivienelle.

Photo: Instagram: @vivienelle

Placing flowers on top of a braid that runs along your hair line is one of the most unique takes on floral hair accessories we've ever seen. Check out this look by @judyelle.

Photo: Instagram: judyelle

