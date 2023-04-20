Coachella Beauty Trends: I Tried Pearl Brows & I’m Seriously Obsessed

Festival trends come and go (flower crowns, anyone?) but one thing that’s always in style: being extra. Anything goes, especially when it comes to Coachella beauty trends for 2023. In part thanks to Euphoria, face decals—gems, pearls, crystals and more—are especially cool this year. That’s why European Wax Center (the hair removal chain I see for my bikini waxes) popped up inside ZOEasis for Coachella weekend 1 to decorate everyone’s brows. I stopped by the cute pink space to get my own brows done for all the Coachella parties.

Inside the space, brow experts were using pearls, glitter and European Wax Center eyebrow products to give attendees the Coachella-ready brows of their dreams. You could choose from Elevated Brows, Pearl Brows and Galactic Glitter. I had a consultation with brow expert Fatima, and she assessed my eyes and face shape, asking what I was wearing to parties that night. We decided to go with pearls around my eyes and brows, as well as some gold glitter, because why not?

Fatima prepped my brows with Groom Clear Brow Gel ($19 at European Wax Center) to ensure the hairs stayed in place all night long. I love a full, fluffy brow and this one set my brows without feeling stiff or sticky. I didn’t need a ton of color in mine. However, other attendees were getting their eyebrows filled in with the brand’s Groom Brow Powder Duo ($19 at European Wax Center), which comes in three colorways: Light (Sandy/Taupe), Medium (Tawny/Sienna) and Dark (Mocha/Ebony). There was also the Groom Brow Liner and Shaper ($18 at European Wax Center) for those hair-like strokes.

After my brows were groomed, Fatima applied pearls to the outside of my left eye and over my right eyebrow. I loved the way the uneven design gave me a cool-girl look for a night out. She added some gold Unicorn Snot glitter gel around my brows to pull the whole look together. Can you tell I was obsessed?!

Before I left the space, I made sure to check out the artist doing portrait illustrations, as well as grab a few Clear Brow Gels to stick inside my bag for the rest of the weekend. Oh, I also took about a million selfies. I’m definitely going to try to recreate this look at home long past festival season.