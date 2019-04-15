10 Badass Coachella Beauty Trends That Aren’t Cultural Appropriation

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially the end of Weekend 1, making it the perfect time to look at all the Coachella beauty trends 2019—at least the ones that aren’t especially problematic. For the most part, it looks like celebrities and social media influencers have learned their lesson and steered clear of cornrows, Native American-style headdresses and bindis. Instead, festival goers got creative with their hair and makeup, adding under-eye glitter, hair accessories and braids to spice things up.

Even if you’re not heading to the desert next weekend, you can still take summer beauty inspo from these looks. Some are a bit over-the-top for a regular day out with friends but others can be worn pretty much any day. Maybe you just have to remove one element to make it work outside Coachella Valley. So grab your hair clips, get your glitter together and peep some of our favorite Coachella beauty trends of the season—so far.

Pastel Pink Hair

Winnie Harlow makes the case for all-pink hair and glossy nude lips.

Under-Eye Glitter

Lottie Tomlinson created a new kind of glitter eye with sparkly designs under her eyes instead of on her lids.

Sleek Top Knot

There’s not a hair out of place on Olivia Culpo head. Her sleek top knot is secured with multiple black hairbands.

Beads and Butterflies

Hairstylist Justine Marjan added ’90s-style beads and paper butterflies to influencer Maya Henry’s hair.

Braid Rings

Ashley Tisdale showed off her delicate rings courtesy of braid specialist Ingrid Young and stylist Jessica Domoney.

Colorful Hair Bows

Wig specialist-to-the-stars Tokyo Stylez colored Cardi B’s ‘do with Manic Panic dye in a mix of Shocking Blue and Voodoo Blue, and a mix of Ultra Violet and Hot Pink. We’re obsessed with the way he molded the bows with gel to create a major look for her performance.

Mid-Pony

Kendall Jenner proves a simple, sleek pony can go a long way—especially in the festival heat.

Jeweled Headband

Ariana Grande wore a luxe Lelet NY headband during her iconic Coachella performance.

Pop-of-Color Braids

Model Jasmine Sanders flaunted her long gorgeous braids courtesy of stylist Yuichi Ishida. We love the way the green and orange braids add a pop of color to her usual blonde mane.

Turquoise Lids

Kylie Jenner was spotted with her friend Tana Mongeau sporting vibrant turquoise eyeshadow or eyeliner, probably from her own collection.