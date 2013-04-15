Coachella Beauty Street Style: Flower Crowns and Braids You Can DIY

Whether you were deep in the Valley for Coachella this weekend or you were lusting after flower crowns and braids from afar via Instagram, the sunshine-friendly hairstyles spotted at the music festival the first weekend of Coachella certainly have us wishing we could don floral hair accessories and undone braids year-round.
Packed with celebrities and festival-goers alike, the desert was swarmed with ladies who were rocking three-day-old hair and beachy waves (sans the beach) with convincing panache. We dove right in to the DIY flower crown look, and—call us optimistic—we’re convinced flower crowns are no longer just for Coachella.
After scouring Coachella for beauty street style and the most covetable hairstyles, we’ve pulled 13 looks that we can’t stop staring at, and—best of all—every one of these looks are completely DIY-friendly!
Take a look at some of our favorite Coachella hairstyles from the weekend and tell us which look you’ll be recreating this spring in the comments below!
Between the undone braid and the ideal flower crown, this Coachella girl is our top pick for street style so far.
Photo:
JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images
We can't tell which we love more - the red lips or the understated flower print headband.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for House of Holland
Whoa, Ariana Roe looks like she's bringing a flower crown for everyone!
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
Now this is how you rock a wide-brimmed hat! Pair with a rose lip and understated dress and you've got yourself some serious Coachella style.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards of the band Deap Vally look hip backstage with their tousled hair and embellished sunglasses.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio brought her A-game to Coachella, rocking beach waves and a headband, finished off with a just-bitten lip color.
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI
What's one flower crown without another? This Coachella festival-goer is making floral headpieces we're dying to DIY.
Photo:
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for LACOSTE
Kirsten Prout opted for a more subtle flower crown, wearing daisies around her forehead.
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI
AnnaSophia Robb coordinated her headpiece and her sunglasses, going for yellow flowers wherever she could manage to put them.
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI
Katy Perry decided on a toned down look for the festival with side-swept waves and natural makeup for the festivities.
Photo:
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for LACOSTE
Rita Ora brought her signature look to the desert, keeping her bleach blonde hair and red lips more casual for the occasion.
Photo:
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for LACOSTE
Nothing looks better at Coachella than some highlighted waves and a flower headpiece.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella