Coachella Beauty Street Style: Flower Crowns and Braids You Can DIY

Whether you were deep in the Valley for Coachella this weekend or you were lusting after flower crowns and braids from afar via Instagram, the sunshine-friendly hairstyles spotted at the music festival the first weekend of Coachella certainly have us wishing we could don floral hair accessories and undone braids year-round.

Packed with celebrities and festival-goers alike, the desert was swarmed with ladies who were rocking three-day-old hair and beachy waves (sans the beach) with convincing panache. We dove right in to the DIY flower crown look, and—call us optimistic—we’re convinced flower crowns are no longer just for Coachella.

After scouring Coachella for beauty street style and the most covetable hairstyles, we’ve pulled 13 looks that we can’t stop staring at, and—best of all—every one of these looks are completely DIY-friendly!

Take a look at some of our favorite Coachella hairstyles from the weekend and tell us which look you’ll be recreating this spring in the comments below!

More Street Style Beauty from Beauty High:

Paris Fashion Week Street Style: Bold Lips and Luxe Nail Art

Street Style Roundup: Best of NYFW Fall 2013

Coachella Street Style: Celebs Show Us the Way