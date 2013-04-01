Coachella Beauty: Must-Have Hair Accessories For the Avid Music Fan

The time is almost here: Coachella is coming and it’s time to look amazing while enjoying festival snacks and checking out your favorite bands. While you may have your outfits already planned out and your perfect cross body bag at the ready, what about hats and hair accessories to make sure your look is perfect head to toe?

We’ve created a quick roundup of our festival beauty favorites to complete a show-stopping concert look. Whether you’re all about fun in the sun or you’re more apt to keep your head covered to block out the rays, here’s our ultimate guide of must-haves to make sure your Coachella look is totally rockin’.