Coachella Beauty: Must-Have Hair Accessories For the Avid Music Fan

The time is almost here: Coachella is coming and it’s time to look amazing while enjoying festival snacks and checking out your favorite bands. While you may have your outfits already planned out and your perfect cross body bag at the ready, what about hats and hair accessories to make sure your look is perfect head to toe?
We’ve created a quick roundup of our festival beauty favorites to complete a show-stopping concert look. Whether you’re all about fun in the sun or you’re more apt to keep your head covered to block out the rays, here’s our ultimate guide of must-haves to make sure your Coachella look is totally rockin’.
We love a good head wrap with high style, so this Missoni version essentially covers all our needs: designer print, effective hairstyling, endless possibilities. We'll take two, please.
Missoni Zigzag Head Wrap, $95, nordstrom.com
Got a bohemian streak that just needs to be expressed? Make like Nicole Richie and add a gorgeous headpiece inspired by her iconic style. This gorgeous rosary headpiece will be an instant hit, just be sure to secure it underneath with bobby pins in case your hair tossing gets too vigorous.
House of Harlow 1960 Rosary Headpiece, $60, shopbop.com
Headbands are so vital for concerts, particularly when they can wick away sweat while keeping your hair out of your eyes. The camouflage print on this one gives it attitude and takes away that whole aerobics-sweatband vibe. We love it.
Sweaty Bands Booty Camp Head Wrap, $15, nordstrom.com
When it comes to managing long hair during a long day of performances, all hail the power of a great ponytail! These leather-wrapped versions from Sephora keep your hair out of your face in sleek, fashion-forward style.
Sephora Leather Wrap Ponytail Holder, $10, sephora.com
We love headbands with attitude, and this simple black leather headband with brass dome studs is just perfect in our eyes. Chic enough for everyday wear but with just enough attitude to cause a double take.
Jennifer Behr Large Bubble Stud Headwrap, $148, jenniferbehr.com
The sun will be beating down mercilessly, so one of the best accessories for Coachella is a fab sunhat. This fedora has classic style with a touch of borrowed-from-the-boys edge that makes it a perfect concert-going accessory. We die for it.
Rachel Zoe Woven Fedora, $115, nordstrom.com
A large scarf is your best friend when you're on the road or enjoying some fun in the sun. Start with it around your neck to stave off a morning chill, then wrap it around your head turban-style to keep your hair off your neck when the heat of the day gets to be too much.
Theodora & Callum Brown Multi Tikal Tie All Scarf, $175, theodoraandcallum.com
You'll want to pack a plethora of hair ties so you can pull your hair out of your way when necessary. These are so pretty you can stack them with your bracelets, then just pull one off when you need it.
Sephora Ombre Seamless Hair Ties, $8.50 for a pack of six, sephora.com