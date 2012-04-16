Coachella 2012: We Round Up The Best Instagram Pics Of The Weekend

If you’re like us and are stuck at home while everyone else was jamming out at Coachella this weekend, don’t fret. We’re obviously jealous, but staying updated on all of the happenings (i.e. Katy Perry’s purple hair, Lea Michele flirting with her new boy and co-star via Twitter and Vanessa Hudgens dressing like Pochantas..). Clearly, since we live in a world in which our phones are in our hands at all times, it’s easy to stay connected to what was going on in Palm Springs via Twitter or Instagram.
After spending the morning (slash weekend) rolling through our favorite beauty pics, we’ve rounded up some of the hottest shots from our friends and most loved on our feeds – let us know what Coachella trends you’re loving right now in the comments section below, and if you were there (or will be back for the next round), be sure to send in your pics to us by hash tagging #CoachellaSC!
Atlanta de Cadenet was captured by ASOS' flashing her fun Coachella manicure. Neons are always a plus with us!
Photo:
ASOS/Instagram/
Katy Perry arrived at Coachella with a new hair hue. Surprised? No. Love it? Yes.
Photo:
Grace Cullen/Instagram/
Karlie Kloss showed us that she can hang out in the hot desert sun with barely any makeup and still look amazing. Yes, we are jealous.
Photo:
Refinery29/Instagram/
Kate Bosworth rocked slightly messy locks and a pink lip at Mulberry's party, looking flawless per usual.
Photo:
stargirl2012/Instagram/
One of our former interns, Marie Cravens, rocked pink hair care of Manic Panic and made all of us jealous posing with The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson. #TeamPeeta
Photo:
Melbatoastmarie/Instagram/
What better place to wear a milkmaid braid than at Coachella? Complete the look by sticking just a few flowers throughout..
Photo:
freepeople/Instagram/
Vanessa Hudgens decked out her festival style with a boho floral headband and shades. Love!
Photo:
Helen Younan/Instagram/