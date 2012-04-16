Coachella 2012: We Round Up The Best Instagram Pics Of The Weekend

If you’re like us and are stuck at home while everyone else was jamming out at Coachella this weekend, don’t fret. We’re obviously jealous, but staying updated on all of the happenings (i.e. Katy Perry’s purple hair, Lea Michele flirting with her new boy and co-star via Twitter and Vanessa Hudgens dressing like Pochantas..). Clearly, since we live in a world in which our phones are in our hands at all times, it’s easy to stay connected to what was going on in Palm Springs via Twitter or Instagram.

After spending the morning (slash weekend) rolling through our favorite beauty pics, we’ve rounded up some of the hottest shots from our friends and most loved on our feeds – let us know what Coachella trends you’re loving right now in the comments section below, and if you were there (or will be back for the next round), be sure to send in your pics to us by hash tagging #CoachellaSC!