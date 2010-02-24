C.O. Bigelow Mentha Organics Sheer Lip Tint

Natural beauty lovers rejoice: C.O. Bigelow’s cult favorite Mentha Lip Tints are now 92% organic.The nude shade provides a sheer wash of color with lacquer-worthy shine. The gloss functions just as well as a balm to hydrate, while imparting a welcome kiss of mint to freshen breath.
Price: $7.50 each
Where To Buy: bathandbodyworks.com
