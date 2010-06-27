CND SpaPedicure Marine Salt Scrub

Smooth skin is essential to pulling off summer‘s barely-there fashion, so make sure your skin is at its best with this under-the-sea scrub. It features sea salt, minerals, sunflower oil and vitamin E that exfoliates dead skin cells and conditions your skin. Just rub it onto clean, dry skin and massage it in for 3-5 minutes to uncover soft, sexy skin with a luminous glow. Best of all, it won’t leave behind a greasy, oily residue on the skin so you’ll keep that fresh, clean feeling.

Price: $41.90

Where To Buy: cnd.com for more info