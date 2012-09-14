Day in the Life: A CND Nail Artist Takes Us Through the Rodarte Show & More

Nail and Fashion Expert for CND Candice Manacchio is used to a busy schedule — and as an artist on one of the leading nail teams at fashion week, that schedule clearly only gets more hectic when “fashion month” rolls around. But, Manacchio knows what it takes to power through (and still let the creativity shine through) and that talent becomes clear during the most stressful time of the year.

She captured one of her craziest days of NYFW for us, as she led the nail team for the Rodarte show as well as prepped nails for many others. Click through the slideshow above to see what it takes and get a behind-the-scenes peek into her life!