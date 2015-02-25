Go Behind-the-Scenes As CND Creates the Insane Nails For The Blonds

Every season, the nail brand CND pulls out all of the stops for The Blonds’ New York Fashion Week show. The show is known for it’s excess – in costume design and hair and makeup, but what everyone typically can’t stop talking about the next day, are the nails. This season was of course no different, but instead of just seeing the nails (and being in awe) backstage before the show, we followed along during the creation process in the CND Design Lab with the nail team during the week, from start to finish.

In the video above, you’ll see as Jan Arnold, Co-Founder and Style Director of CND, walks us through the insane designs of the 20 different nail series that were created for the show – inspired by “The Clockwork Orange.” The artists huddled in the lab for 10 days straight, cranking out nails for a total of 890 hours of work – using materials such as leather, sequins, beads and even an LED light that would flash as the model walked the runway.

The final results were of course stunning, with nails themed around camouflage, weaponry – there was shrapnel! – and even some drug paraphernalia mixed in between. Take a look at the making of The Blonds nails in our video above, and let us know in the comments below what you think of the designs.