18 Noteworthy Beauty Products You Can Find Inside Clothing Stores

Sometimes, the best part of shopping for new clothes is perusing the beauty and home products that typically line the checkout aisles. There’s no telling what you’ll find, but more often than not, we discover those below-the-radar products we otherwise would have never encountered. As of late, it seems a handful of the bigger department stores are taking advantage of this sales opportunity by equipping their brick-and-mortar locations with beauty sections.
Some have created their very own collections. Others house a curated group of already-established labels. And then there are those that do a little bit of both. But regardless of where we frequent the most, we’re just happy this trend is taking off. So without further ado, here are some lesser-known products you probably didn’t know you could find at places like Forever 21, J. Crew and more.
From Anthropologie: Foreo Luna Mini 2 Pearl Pink Cleansing Brush
Anthropologie's got a sizable beauty and wellness section, broken down into categories like "The Wellness Shop," "The Mask Shop" and "Natural Beauty" for easy navigation.
$139 at Anthropologie
From Anthropologie: Catherine Rising Smudge Stick
From Anthropologie: Red Earth Hydrate Firming Eye Treatment
From J.Crew: Make Dew Pot
In the women's section, you'll find a slew of well-known makeup, nail, hair and wellness brands, some of which have products made exclusively for J.Crew Stores.
$20 at J.Crew
From J.Crew: Red Earth Waterproof Eyeliner
From J.Crew: Veque for J.Crew Nail Polish
From Forever 21: Purenskin Hyaluronic Acid Soothing Mask
Forever 21's beauty section is made up of products from its own namesake line, in addition to other brands with price points that rarely go above $10.
$1.90 at Forever 21
From Forever 21: Lottie London Tan Time Bronzer
From Forever 21: Silicone Makeup Sponge
From Old Navy: Kindred Goods Hand Cream
In addition to e.l.f. Cosmetics and the Crème Shop, Old Navy has its very own beauty collection called Kindred Goods. It includes a hodgepodge of body moisturizers, face products and hair/body mists.
$6 at Old Navy
From Old Navy: The Crème Shop Honey Lavender Fusion Sheet Mask
From Old Navy: e.l.f. Mineral Infused Mascara
From Urban Outfitters: Nolaskinsentials Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask
Prepare to make a long list of indie brands worth trying after perusing this store's sprawling (and totally Instagrammable) beauty section.
$24 at Urban Outfitters
From Urban Outfitters: NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Repair Shampoo
From Urban Outfitters: Petal Multi-Use Oil
From Topshop: Falling Fast Lips Lipstick
In addition to its beautifully packaged makeup collection, Topshop also sells a slew of other affordable beauty products.
$15 at Topshop
From Topshop: Kocostar Green Grape Lip Mask
From Topshop: Stargazer Purple Glitter Pot
