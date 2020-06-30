Low-Commitment Clip-On Bangs to Test Drive Before Taking The Plunge

Scroll To See More Images

At some point in most of our lives, the internal debate assessing whether or not to take the plunge and get bangs has surfaced. Adding some fringe to your frame is one of the most distinctive and stylish changes to your overall look that you can make, and while it’s (arguably) not the most drastic—at least compared to buzz cuts or a funky new color—it’s definitely a commitment that requires attention, upkeep, and dedication. And, if you’ve ever succumbed to the enduring allure of cutting bangs only to realize two weeks later that you’re not really the type to be on board with styling them each and every day, you know the whole grow-out period (which can take several months) can be downright grueling.

Just to be completely clear, I am not in any way, shape, or form shaming bangs or the buyer’s remorse some of us experience post-trim. However, they’re definitely not a low-maintenance look—at least for most us. Whether you’re just looking to temporarily switch up your look for a night or two or are currently in the phase of deciding whether or not to go for it, clip-in bangs are a great, low-commitment alternative to give the look a fair test-run before you make any semi-permanent moves that you may or may not regret. Sure, clip-on bangs sound more like a costume-like gimmick rather than a chic temporary hair accessory, but regardless of your initial thoughts, I promise you, if nothing else, they are just so much fun.

1. Shinon Flat Bangs

These foolproof clip-on bangs are designed from 100 percent real human hair, making them look just like the real deal. These bangs feature a flat fringe and a straight temple piece for a natural look.

2. HMD Clip-In Bangs

These natural-looking clip-on bangs are made with real human hair and a gradual temple style for an authentic look. Thanks to the easy-to-use sewn-in application, they’re super quick to remove and install.

3. Artemis Hair Clip-in Bangs

Made of real hair, these versatile clip-in bangs are able to styled, blow-dried, and combed through just like your own mane, allowing you to get a customized look according to your mood or the occasion.