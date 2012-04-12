Clinique Launches Karen Walker Runway Coral Lipstick

In the wake of a succession of showings at New York and London Fashion Weeks, Karen Walker’s quirky yet intelligent aesthetic has made the designer a sensation, not only in her native New Zealand but also in the wider world of fashion. Year after year, Walker produces must-have pieces and killer accessories that cool girls just want to wear. Given her unique vision, were not surprised to hear that Walker has partnered with Clinique to produce a lust-worthy limited edition shade in the brand’s Long Last Lipstick line.

Charged with creating a lipstick for Walker’s SS 12 runway show, Clinique’s Global Color Artist, Jenna Menard, chose a vivid, bright coral concoction, which we think is absolutely stunning for the warmer months. The shade, entitled ‘Runway Coral’, is designed to make the wearer look “youthful and feminine with a sophisticated twist”, said Menard to Style.com. Paired with glowing skin and sheer peach-y blush, the bright lip perfectly complemented Walker’s signature blend of punchy prints, bright hues and unexpected styling twists.

The collector’s item will be available exclusively online from May and is already generating hype amongst beauty editors and bloggers alike. Given the perfect combination of high intensity color and creamy, long-wear staying power, we advise you to run not walk to your computer and click one home before they’re gone!