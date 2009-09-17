Clinique, Teen Vogue, and Taylor Momsen Team Up for Fresh Faces Tour

Bands aren’t the only people who tour nationwide. Clinique is kicking off a six-week tour, with free general admission; get ready to have an all-access pass to the Fresh Faces Tour.

The goal: to travel to as many colleges as possible to make over young women in “A Mobile Beauty Studio.” Complete with hair and make-up stations, a bumpin’ DJ, and a mini fashion studio, you and your friends will get your picture snapped by a Clinique photographer, after your fabulous make-over.

Click here for a complete listing of college towns that Clinique plans to takeover.

Teen Vogue’s major role in this beautifying event is the Fresh Faces contest. After modeling your make over, you can submit your beautiful new photo to be featured in the magazine. Take that same photo and upload it to your Facebook page or tweet about the tour, all from inside the Mobile Beauty Studio.

Editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, Amy Astley, and “rockstar” Taylor Momsen will kick of the tour in Union Square in New York City. A very convenient location for all you NYU gals to run (don’t walk) to get beauty tips and a chance to meet the Gossip Girl of the moment.

(WWD)