Clinique Summer Color Collection Will Make You Pink With Envy

Clinique’s Limited Edition Bamboo Pink Collection is the best way to give your beautifully bronzed face an extra pop of color.

The face powder proves that rosy cheeks are for all seasons. Arranged together in one compact, the three great tones range from a pure pale tint, to a subtle plum shade. Fresh Bloom Allover Cover, provides full coverage, blending your naturally darker tone with a mix of three pink blushes.

Transform your barely-there (if there at all) beach makeup to a more sultry nightlife look with the Color Surge Eye Shadow Quad. Bamboo Pink offers a soft, deeper, shimmery set of colors. The shadows help amplify the sun’s work by creating eyes that stand out when your sunglasses come off.

Finish your look off right with Butter Shine Lipstick. Although high temperatures and lipstick don’t usually mesh well, Clinique’s new butter stick is formulated with the perfect balance of wet and dry textures making it possible to beat the heat! Not only does it feel great, it stays on.

Clinique’s Limited Edition Bamboo Pink Collection, $14-30, at clinique.com

Because there’s no time like the summer to be “pretty in pink.”