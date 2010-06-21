Clinique Self Sun Body Airbrush Spray

It’s a simple fact that our skin tends to look better when it’s got a golden, sunkissed glow. Get the bronzed look without baking in the harmful sun with this spray-on self tanner. It features a multi-angle spray that can help you get all the nooks, crannies and crevices on your body that other self tanners miss. The quick-absorbing formula is dry in just 5 minutes flat and your color will develop in as little as one hour. A vitamin E and aloe leaf juice infusion helps to provide antioxidant protection and soothe dry summer skin.

Price: $20

Where To Buy: clinique.com