The Viral Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick Is On Sale & Comes With Freebies

After going viral on TikTok, finding Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick in stock is pretty rare, considering the product routinely sells out and is hard to find in stores and online. So, you can imagine how magnificent it is to spot the uber-popular product on sale. But we just found a deal on HSN that not only includes the Almost Lipstick in the fan-favorite shade, but also comes with two free extras, including a mini size of Black Honey to keep in your bag for touch-ups. And the best part? It’s under $25 for all three.

Beauty lovers have gone bonkers over this lip product because it has just the perfect sheer tint of color, while remaining ultra-hydrating on the lips. It’s the perfect choice to keep on you during a night out when reapplying is necessary. It won’t clump or collect gunk on your lips as you reapply multiple times. Plus, this glossy lipstick is formulated without parabens, phthalates, and fragrances, so can wear all day everyday guilt-free.

Now that I’ve sold you on the luxe formula, let’s get into the details of what you score with this HSN deal.

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

First off, you’ll take home a full-sized Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey and a mini size to throw into your purse for the above-mentioned night-out touchups. The mini size even comes in the signature Black Honey shade packaging. The full-size one is giving me serious Bonne Bell Flip Shades packaging throwback vibes, anyone else? But as if two lipsticks weren’t enough, this limited-time deal also includes a free Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting eye cream with any Clinique purchase on HSN while supplies last.

This lip shade originally went viral for being universally flattering on all skin tones. You can check out how it looks on different tones on the product page as well, and we must agree. It’s the perfect amount of sheen on multiple different skin tones.

There’s a sale on tons of Clinique products over at HSN, and yes each purchase comes with the eye cream! Here are a few of the picks we’re shopping right now.

Pretty Easy Liquid Eyeliner Pen

Give me liquid liner or give me… literally nothing at all. This eyeliner pen is known for its staying power, and now it’s on sale for $7 off. And yes, you’ll still snag the free eye cream with purchase!

Clinique Pop Reds Lipstick

If you love the formula of the Almost Lipstick but are looking for a bolder color, reach for this high-shine and non-bleeding option for $5 off of the regular price. It also includes a free eye cream.