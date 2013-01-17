The One Thing: Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint For Eyes

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

When it comes to eye makeup, we all typically want something that is gorgeous, long-lasting, and that can be applied in almost any situation. Palettes are great and all (we will be the first to admit that we love having options) but finding room for a hefty-sized eyeshadow quad in a teeny tiny clutch is not the most ideal thing in the world. So, when Clinique’s Chubby Sticks for eyes landed on our desks, we were hooked. The shadow sticks are basically a revamped version of their beloved Chubby Stick Lip Balm – a tried and true product that gives you a light wash of color plus moisturizing benefits.

The new shadow sticks provide you with a gorgeous wash of color (and are available in 12 shades) plus the generously rounded pen makes applying shadow a breeze, which is great for the on-the-go gal.

What Makes It Different:

The sticks are completely portable, so no need to worry about breaking your eyeshadow into pieces in your bag.

The creamy shadow comes in 12 washes of sheer, build-able long-wearing colors.

The formulas are infused with vitamin E to glide on effortlessly (and they don’t crease)!

Plus, the “crayons” have a twist-up bottom to help you expose more shadow – simply twist them up and then back down for easy use.

Why It’s The One Thing:

When it comes to eyeshadow, there is no easy way to cart your makeup palette or favorite quad around for a quick after-work touch-up. With these new Chubby Sticks you can store a couple of them in your purse to change up your look for any occasion.

Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tints, $16, clinique.com (Available February)