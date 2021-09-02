TikTok Is Going Crazy For This $20 Lipstick — Here Are 5 Dupes For Under $9

Usually, it’s the buzzy, brand-new products that go viral on TikTok. But this time, the lipstick on everyone’s lips literally launched decades ago. Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey gained popularity in 1971 when the brand released the no-makeup-makeup color in a pot. Literally 30 years later, folks on TikTok started talking about the tinted balmy color, making it completely sell out. That’s why everyone is searching for Clinique Black Honey lipstick dupes now. And there are some great ones.

The especially cool thing is that Black Honey is back in stock so you can grab the original and/or some of these killer dupes. But first, let’s get to why Clinique’s lipstick is so popular. Black Honey looks pretty dark burgundy in the tube but when applied to the lips, it’s the perfect hint of natural-looking, hydrating color. It truly looks great on all skin tones. The brand really nailed that “your lips but better” vibe way before it became popular.

Although $20 isn’t crazy expensive for lipstick, not everyone can or wants to spend that much money. That’s why we’re so excited to see similar shades for less than $9.

Shop some of our faves below, before TikTok sells those out, too.

Burts Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm in Red Dahlia

This cult-favorite lip balm has the perfect hint of sheer, red color. And at this price, you can have one in every bag.

E.L.F. Sheer Slick Lipstick in Black Cherry

This sheer wash of berry color from E.L.F. is a fave especially because it’s cruelty-free and vegan.

E.L.F. Hydrating Core Lip Shine Makeup in Ecstatic

Another pretty option from E.L.F. has a vitamin E-infused center for glossy moisture.

Ulta Beauty Collection Gloss Stick in Buggin

Ulta’s in-house line has a shiny berry lipstick that looks a lot like Black Honey when applied.

Undone Beauty Lip Tint in Barely There

This tinted lip balm has a soft, exfoliating applicator to gently remove dry skin.