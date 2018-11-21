Clinique’s Black Friday Sale Is Already On & It Includes Full-Sized Freebies

Scroll To See More Images

Back in the early aughts, the skin care industry wasn’t the massive, ever-evolving juggernaut it is today. The complexion-curious looking to establish a routine would head to one place, and one place only—the Clinique counter at the mall. Over the years, the simplified, benefit-first philosophy of Clinique has maintained the brand’s reputation as the authority on good skin. Whether you’re a loyal customer or you’ve always want to try it, Clinique’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals make this week the absolute best time to shop.

Because a regular ole Black Friday sale is passé at this point, Clinique decided not to play by the rules. In fact, the skin care company has introduced its own sale, Clinique Friends & Family, that runs during the traditional Cyber Week timeline. The Friends & Family promotion started on Nov. 20, before most companies have even revealed their Black Friday deals. It may be the most genuinely magnanimous sale of the week, and it gets better day by day.

Keep reading for a breakdown of what you can snag each day of the week-long bonanza.

Nov. 20 through Nov. 22

The Friends & Family sale began on Nov. 20 at midnight, and will run until Thursday, Nov. 23 until 5:59 p.m. EST. The markdown means you can score virtually anything on Clinique’s website for 25 percent off, which is one of the most generous discounts we’ve seen this year. What’s more, while many brands restrict newer launches and seasonal releases like holiday sets from their sales, Clinique just doesn’t. We love you, Clinique.

Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. EST through Nov. 25

Patience pays off in this sale, because starting the evening before Black Friday, Clinique sweetens the pot. At 6 p.m. EST on Nov. 22, the Black Friday deal starts early. Shoppers will still score 25 percent off everything, while also nabbing a free, full-sized Clinique best-seller of their choosing. We can’t believe Clinique’s benevolence, but we’ll take it.

Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. EST through Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. EST

If you have any cash left over, now is the time to strike. On Sunday, Nov. 25, Clinique’s Cyber Monday sale begins at 3 p.m. EST, and it’s a blockbuster. Shoppers will snag three different deals simultaneously: the Friends & Family 25 percent off site-wide, the free full-sized Clinique best-seller and a free gift with purchase. So if you can wait until Sunday to shop, you’ll receive the biggest payback for your cash. However, that’s not to say some of the more popular products won’t have sold out by then. It’s a balancing act.

We suffer from Add To Cart syndrome, so we’re already shopping the sale. If you’re like us, apply the promo code “25OFF” at check out to receive the 25 percent off discount.