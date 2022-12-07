This New Vitamin C Serum That Left “100% of Users Satisfied” Is 30% Off—But Not for Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I often struggle with finding a Vitamin C serum that works for my skin. Call me picky, but as someone who has oily skin, it’s difficult to search for one that doesn’t make it feel like I’m globing on a thick layer of goo on my face (not the most pleasant when you’re trying to feel clean and dewy).

In my life long search for a product that seamlessly blends into my day time skincare routine—because yes, we should only be wearing this product in the daytime if we’re using powerful exfoliants or retinols at night—I’ve come across a serum that defies logic, brightens, and tones for a clear and glowing complexion. Clinical Skin’s Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum is a favorite in my arsenal because it feels so light and airy, but really does the work for any discoloration or dullness I have.

Clinical Skin is offering 30% off their beloved by dermatologists Vitamin C Serum through the end of this week. Expect skin brightening, plumping, and everything in between.

Clinical Skin Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum

Clinical Skin’s Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum contains Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Glutathione, Caffeine and Ergothioneine—a blend of five fabulous ingredients that work together to offer you the best in anti-aging and skin-brightening results. You’ll easily improve your skin’s texture and luminosity with this simple add to your skincare routine.

According to a trial done by the brand, 100% of customers and users felt satisfied with their results, saying that the serum “improved skin luminosity and left their skin feeling soft” after 12 weeks of consistent use.

Say goodbye to fine lines and wrinkles, this antioxidant-rich product minimizes the signs of aging, while firming all while providing your skin with more elasticity. You’ll find that your skin starts to feel super smooth and hydrated as well.

Wondering how you can start incorporating this serum into your routine? Clinical Skin suggests applying daily, in the morning and at night (try to avoid this if you’re using any exfoliants or Vitamin A products in the evening). Using your fingertips, apply seven – ten drops of the Pro-Collagen Serum onto clean and dry skin. Best for use on the face, neck, and/or décolleté.

Shop the serum on Amazon today before time runs out.