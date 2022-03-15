I Finally Found a Holy Grail Line for Acne-Prone Skin That Tackles Dark Spots & Fine Lines

My skin has gone through many phases throughout the pandemic, most of which can be boiled down to one thing: constant breakouts. Like many people, maskne has been the cause of many headaches, leaving a trail of pus-filled bumps where my face mask rests. Uncovering effective methods to care for my acne-prone/oily skin has been a major part of my life, and one that I’ve become accustomed to dealing with over the years. Having aged two years since the start of Covid-19 and jumping from the age of 21 to 23 (soon to be 24!), I’m now at the place where incorporating anti-aging products into my routine has become a priority. The only issue with that is that it seems as though most acne products create premature aging while many anti-aging products cause acne. It’s a double-edged sword, and a problem skincare brands largely look past. CLEARSTEM, however, not only understands this conundrum, they’ve made it their whole mission.

Growing up, I tried every acne treatment in the book. Unfortunately, I soon discovered that although the products targeting breakouts might clear my pimples, they, in turn, would leave me with dry, peeling skin full of hyperpigmentation and dark scars. It ruled my life throughout my adolescence and made me wary of trying any product that could result in my acne flaring up, including finicky moisturizers. Of course, keeping your skin hydrated is the pinnacle of skincare must-dos to ensure your skin looks healthy. I made the mistake of believing that not hydrating my oily skin would prevent breakouts, which only affected me in the long run.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. CLEARSTEM is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

So what’s a gal to do when she wants to treat her acne and begin an anti-aging regimen? Enter CLEARSTEM’s revolutionary products that tackle both skin concerns simultaneously.

To test CLEARSTEM’s line, I decided to try out their Power Trio Kit. This kit is recommended for those who are “experiencing active breakouts” (which for me is always). It includes the brand’s Vitamin Scrub, Clearity AHA serum, and the Hydraglow moisturizer. Each product comes packed full of benefits and they work together in harmony.

The Vitamin Scrub is formulated with vitamin C, green tea, and bamboo particles, which work together to resurface the skin. This scrub cleanser is designed for daily use, and leaves my skin feeling polished and unclogs my pores. I’ve never really believed a product can have instant results, but I seriously was able to notice a change immediately. My skin felt smoother, brighter, and plump in the way I’ve only ever seen after I get a HydraFacial. Plus, the heavenly bamboo scent is my new favorite part about washing my face.

The Clearity Serum is nicknamed the “Blackhead Dissolver” for a reason. A mixture of mandelic acid, turmeric, and vitamin C, this product gets the job done without feeling too heavy on your skin. After I apply the Clearity Serum, I top it off with the Hydraglow moisturizer. Now, as briefly mentioned above, finding a good moisturizer that won’t result in a face full of breakouts is the source of all of my stress. Although moisturizer is the key to achieving a perfectly dewy complexion, my skin has a way of reacting with a vengeance in the event it feels betrayed. Hydraglow is a stem cell moisturizer safe for all skin types, and contains bakuchiol (a natural alternative to retinol), plant stem cells, and olive squalane. The lightweight moisturizer easily blends in my skin, leaving a healthy glow before I even put on my makeup.

As an added bonus, I also got to try out the popular Bounceback “No Botox Serum.” It’s a total game-changer in the anti-aging category. The formula includes collagen-derived stem cells, peptides, and argan oil. The powerful serum helps reduce acne scars and prevent fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it’s acne-safe and has zero toxins.

While I’m not exactly dealing with wrinkles at the moment, massaging the serum into my skin worked like a charm in treating my scars. As a preventative measure, I’ve also been applying the serum into areas where I’m hoping to delay the eventual appearance of wrinkles, mainly on my forehead.

The final verdict

Having the trifecta of skin concerns (oily, acne-prone and mega sensitive) I’m always anxious to try out new products. Since I’ve begun using CLEARSTEM, however, my skin has been looking plump and hydrated every morning. I’ve been using the products for about two weeks now, and while I still have my usual flare of acne, I have noticed that my skin is less textured, looks brighter, and my acne scars have begun to fade away. Although not completely clear yet, I am amazed by how soft and smooth my face feels.

I’m excited to see how my skin will improve after using it for even longer, but I’m already impressed and feel safe knowing I don’t have to worry about my skin having a bad reaction. It’s worth pointing out that these products are a bit pricier than I’m used to, but I don’t mind going out of my budget if it means I’ll see quality results — which I did. I definitely recommend these products if you’re willing to splurge a little. As far as anti-aging products that don’t clog pores and target acne at the same time, CLEARSTEM is leading the race and winning.