Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is ‘Life-Changing’ & That ‘The Glow Is Real’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t know about you, but my skin is already getting drier by the day and I even have some rough patches that I can’t seem to shake. ’Tis fall, I suppose. But I know that things have to change because I don’t want to have the skin of a scaly lizard during all of the colder months. The obvious next move would be to find a solid moisturizer that delivers deep hydration without worsening the irritation and flakiness. Enter: CLEARSTEM Skincare’s Hydraglow Stem Cell Moisturizer.

Backed by bakuchiol (a natural alternative to retinol), olive squalane and stem cells, the bestselling moisturizer will have your complexion looking smoother, healthier and younger in no time. Plus, it excludes pore-clogging ingredients and toxins that can trigger acne, so you know you’re putting only the best on your skin.

Ideal for all skin types, the formula “trains your skin to look younger while you sleep,” according to the brand. Sounds like an impossible task, right? Well, bakuchiol promotes collagen production, which helps your skin look firm and youthful. It’s like retinol, except it doesn’t leave your skin aggravated and flaky. Plus, stem cells work to increase cell turnover so that your skin tone appears even and your complexion lacks visible signs of aging. Fine lines and wrinkles, who??

CLEARSTEM Skincare specializes in anti-aging and anti-acne formulas that yield noticeable, long-lasting results. So if you have acne-prone or mature skin (or both!), know that your skin is in good hands.

Don’t wait any longer to shop the Hydraglow Stem Cell Moisturizer to counteract winter’s chilly breeze and keep your complexion wrinkle-free.

Apply a dime-size amount of moisturizer to your face and neck in both the morning and night to see the best results possible. Speaking of results, so many shoppers can attest to this product’s miracle-working abilities.

“The moisturizer is rich and luxurious but does NOT leave your skin feeling greasy. I love that my skin can still breathe after I’ve applied it,” raved one shopper.

“I love how hydrating this cream is! It’s not too heavy and makes my skin look dewy and full of life,” wrote another five-star reviewer.

To top it off, another shopper wrote, “I’ve been using CLEARSTEM products for about two years and absolutely love everything that I try! But this moisturizer is life-changing, it makes my skin feel so soft and the glow is real!!”

There’s no question you’re going to need a secret weapon skincare product to take on winter’s wrath, so why not let it be CLEARSTEM Skincare’s Hydraglow Stem Cell Moisturizer? It’s as good as it gets when it comes to an acne and wrinkle-fighting formula that also hydrates and maintains a healthy skin barrier.