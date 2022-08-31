Shoppers Say This Anti-Wrinkle Serum ‘Actually Changed Their Lives’—Expect Results ‘Within a Week’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, you can have the best of both worlds—at least when it comes to skincare. Products that aim to conquer more than one issue aren’t rare nowadays, but formulas that actually live up to their claims in fact are. Fortunately, beauty editors like myself are here to do the research for you, saving you (and your skin) from enduring disappointment. Well folks, one serum I stumbled upon was pretty hard to skip over; reviewers are saying it “actually changed their lives,” and that they saw results “within a week,” and if that’s not something worth investigating, I don’t know what is.

CLEARSTEM Skincare’s CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum is no ordinary find. Both an anti-aging and anti-acne product in one, the formula rejuvenates damaged, inflamed skin fairly quickly. It’s quite literally made for all ages in that it provides hormonal support in multiple ways, bringing positive results to both teens and mature users alike. Whether you’re dealing with acne scars, dark spots from sun exposure, sagging skin, or painful blemishes, the serum helps to combat and heal it all.

CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum

It’s the reason why plenty of shoppers have blown through several bottles and counting. As one reviewer wrote, “this was one of the first products that I tried from CLEARSTEM and my skin instantly loved it. I’ve been dealing with acne for 10 years and when I tell you I have tried it all…I have. Diet, endless skincare, facials, etc…not anymore! This has kept my skin breakout free and is helping my PIH scarring fade. Definitely a must have in your routine!”

Considering hyaluronic acid is the second ingredient listed, I’m not totally surprised by the serum’s game changing results. A proprietary blend of collagen stem cells is another key inclusion, alongside aloe vera, green tea and reishi mushroom, which instantly soothe hormonal acne flare-ups and keep excess oil to a minimum. Just as notably, turmeric and vitamin B5 reduce inflammation and redness while boosting the complexion’s level of antioxidants for a more youthful appearance.

“This product has CHANGED my skin,” praised another shopper. “I have been struggling with hormonal acne and I use this along with the supplement and HYDRAGLOW! I am forever grateful for this company and I will be a customer for LIFE!”

Need we (or its fans) say more? Add the CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum into your routine for some scary good skin changes.