This ‘No Botox Serum’ Makes Shoppers’ Skin Look ‘Firmer & Younger’ After a Few Uses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Whoever said bad acne ends after high school is seriously mistaken. Speaking from personal experience, my acne-prone skin flared up at different points in college, and it has continued to stick around as I’ve entered my mid-twenties. I know plenty of other people who also have adult acne. If you’re in the same boat, you might throw up your hands and say (as the Love Islanders do), “It is what it is.” But let me stop you there, because there’s a skincare brand that has made it its mission to specifically target acne and aging—a rare find!

Let me introduce you to CLEARSTEM Skincare. Founders Danielle Gronich and Kayleigh Christina discovered a gap in the market for anti-acne and anti-aging products that exclude hormone disruptors, toxins and pore-clogging ingredients. The brand has so many amazing formulas, like the CELLRENEW Collagen Stem Cell Serum and CLEARITY Mandelic Acid Serum, but today, I’m shining the spotlight on the BOUNCEBACK Serum—also referred to as the “No Botox Serum.”

The formula promises to renew, restore and rejuvenate your complexion with the help of three key ingredients. CLEARSTEM’s proprietary blend of stem cells promotes collagen production, which is essential to increasing skin elasticity and reducing wrinkles. Green tea and peptides are also vital inclusions since they activate the stem cells to start working their magic.

Additionally, peptides firm sagging skin and argan oil prevents free radical damage and plumps areas of concern. Calming botanicals like reishi, vitamin B5 and aloe vera join this all-star lineup of ingredients by smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, protecting your skin from environmental aggressors and fading hyperpigmentation (a.k.a. acne scars).

It’s so effective that one shopper wrote, “After just a few uses, my skin literally looked firmer and younger!”

Need I say more? Shop the BOUNCEBACK Serum and watch as your acne and visible signs of aging disappear with consistent applications. It won’t be long before you’re buying your second bottle.

RELATED: People Are Going Wild Over This ‘Blackhead Dissolver’ Serum That ‘Dramatically’ Changed Their Skin in 2 Weeks

While helping your acne scars fade away, the formula also works to erase fine lines and wrinkles—talk about efficiency! Whether it’s that time of the month, you’re stressing over work or you accidentally skipped sunscreen, this serum has everything your skin needs to bounce back better than ever. Take it from the reviewers who collectively gave the serum a 4.9-star overall rating.

“Absolutely obsessed with my BOUNCEBACK serum. I have been using it consistently for about six months. It is part of my nightly routine, and I’ll never go without it,” raved one shopper. “My skin is smoother, brighter and my fine lines have reduced.”

Pro tip from the brand: Apply the serum to your neck to prevent wrinkles there, too.

“This product makes my skin look beautiful and smooth and glow-y, I’m obsessed!” wrote another reviewer. “I’ve used it for about two months and can see an improvement in my fine lines. You only need a little so it’s lasted me a while.”

By feeding your skin the proper ingredients to repair itself and produce new collagen, you’re giving your complexion a chance to come back smoother, brighter, firmer, clearer and healthier. Toss out your anti-aging serums that haven’t been showing satisfactory results and sub them with CLEARSTEM’s BOUNCEBACK Serum.