How to Get Clear, Radiant Skin in Time for Your Wedding

Clear, glowing skin is what we hope for on an everyday basis, but on your wedding day? It’s an absolute must. While proper nutrition and a cleansing routine are the basics, sometimes it’s necessary to go above and beyond for beautiful skin. We talked to celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas to get her advice on how to get skin looking its absolute best in only four weeks.

Four Weeks Out

“Typically a month before the wedding, the bride is stressed and everything she has so carefully planned is coming together relentlessly,” says Vargas. “I would recommend a deep pore cleansing to really get the skin nice and smooth for the big day. Having one four weeks out will give the skin time to heal. I would follow with an LED light session, so the pores start to shrink and you can get the skin even toned and perfect for the big day.”

Three Weeks Out

Vargas recommends brides get her signature Microcurrent Facial three weeks before the big day. “It de-puffs you and takes the tired out of your eyes, no matter how much rest you have gotten. I would also add on my Power Peel. It’s double exfoliation with both a diamond peel and a fruit acid detox peel, followed by LED light. It makes your skin completely resurfaced, clear and glowing.”

Two Weeks Out

“I would do an LED Light treatment, plus oxygen. LED works in a series. The more you do, the more the pores shrink, and the better your skin looks. The oxygen is awesome for bringing a great glow to the skin, which is so important with all the stress and pollution we subject it to.”

Final Days

“Last time for a microcurrent facial. As much as you should avoid it, many brides end up trying to manage stress with wine this last week, which leads to puffiness. Microcurrent will make you look de-puffed. It will make your cheekbones high and your jaw and neck really perfect for pictures. This is my favorite facial to give to anyone before a big day like a wedding or red carpet.”

The Big Day

Vargas recommends an exfoliation mask the morning of the wedding, preferably while you’re enjoying a relaxing bath or shower. “Under your makeup I would use the Daily Serum ($85, joannavargas.com). It’s really great for oxygenating the skin and giving you a rosy glow.”

