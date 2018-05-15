9 Low-Key Face Masks You Can Wear Comfortably While Traveling

In an era where the mantra is “If you didn’t Instagram it, it doesn’t exist,” holographic peels, glittery creams, and rubbery sheet masks are the superstars of skin care. Sure, we get a kick out of wearing borderline-obnoxious masks while we travel, but we need just as many options for those moments when we want to keep it low-key.

If you’re on an hours-long red-eye flight or braving the highway for a days-long road trip, these unsung heroes not only get the job done, they’re also transparent enough that you can feel comfortable wearing them without getting long, unwanted stares. From instant cooling formulas to an overnight fruit-infused gel, these are the ones that definitely deserve real estate in your suitcase.

Dermalogica

Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque

If your skin is feeling seriously dry and just plain old dehydrated, this mask is filled to the brim with four different vitamins that address a number of concerns in minutes. And since it’s made without artificial coloring, you needn’t worry about looking cray while you wear it.

Hello FAB Ginger & Turmeric Vitamin C Jelly Mask

Prepare to fall in love with the tingly, cooling sensation of this superfood mask, made with ginger and turmeric to eliminate inflammation and vitamin C to brighten a dull complexion.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

If you’ve got a long flight ahead, pop on this breathable, juicy mask to hydrate and brighten as you sleep. The combo of watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid, and AHAs work together to both exfoliate and moisturize without irritating even the most sensitive skin.

MZ Skin Cleanse & Clarify Cleanser and Mask

When you’ve been forgetting to take off your makeup at night and need to exfoliate without stripping the skin of its natural oils, this 10-minute two-in-one formula goes on transparent to scrub away dirt and grime.

Origins Out of Trouble 10 Minute Mask to Rescue Problem Skin

Face feeling extra slick or oily? This quick treatment uses zinc oxide, sulfur, and camphor to slough away dead skin cells and sop up oily residue in record time.

PCA Skin Hydrating Mask

Lay it on thick without having to deal with a sticky, dripping mess when you use this ultra-moisturizing mask. Cucumber extract and arnica Montana extract provide calming properties, while glycerin and oat milk extract deliver hydration.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme Detoxifying Hydrator

An ultra fruity mix of cucumber, papaya, chamomile, pineapple, sugar maple, sugarcane, orange, lemon, bilberry, and aloe vera provide the ultimate cooling experience to skin that’s been overexposed to the sun or high-temperature elements.

Skin Inc. Pure Deepsea Hydrating Mask

This sleep mask goes on transparent and works overnight to deliver the radiance and moisturizing benefits of Okinawa deep sea water, soybean extracts, and hyaluronic acid.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

The name says it all. When your skin is slow to return to its normal self, this recovery mask—which doesn’t require rinsing—brings it back to life.

