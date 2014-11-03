8 Beauty Hacks With Cleansing Wipes

We love our cleansing wipes for quick and easy makeup remover, but what you may not know is they have tons of other amazing beauty uses! From relieving but bite itches to cleansing your makeup brushes, read on below for a list of life-changing beauty hacks with cleansing wipes!

Hydrating Mask

On a long flight, beauty expert and makeup artist Christina Marrale of BeautyQueenBlog.com places a cleansing wipe onto her makeup-free face for 3-5 minutes, gently pressing it into skin. “Sure, it may look silly, but all of the skin-benefitting, nourishing ingredients do wonders when you’re sky high and dealing with dehydrating, recycled air. My skin glows and stays hydrated throughout the duration of the flight!” says Marrale.

Refresh Your Hairline

Rid signs of a dirty mane by swiping a cleansing wipe along your hairline. It’ll soak up any additional grease and give hair a total volume boost, says Marrale.

Tame Unruly Brows

Forget to apply brow gel? Have a hair or two out of place? Tame those brows by swiping a cleansing wipe over the area (prior to any brow pencil/powder application, of course) and then setting hairs with your fingers, says Marrale.

Bug Bite Relief

Have an insect bite that won’t stop itching? Some cleansing wipes may be able to help. For example, Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel On-The-Go Refreshingly Clean Towelettes can provide temporary relief as witch hazel contains anti-itch and anti-inflammatory properties, says dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman.

Self-Tanner Cleaner-Upper:

For those who want to look tanned year round with self-tanner, wipes are a great option to wipe off any excess, says Engelman.

Makeup Brush Cleanser:

Not just for the face! Cleansing wipes work to clean makeup brushes, ridding them of built-up dirt and bacteria, helping to prevent breakouts, says Engelman.

Erase Makeup Mistakes

“To erase makeup mistakes, I wrap a wipe around my finger and use my finger tip just like a pencil eraser to remove the problem spot. I also use the wrapped finger method to make red lipstick (and other bold shades) look more “crisp” by cleaning up the bottom lip line with a the wipe so that it doesn’t bleed or smudge out!” says beauty expert and journalist Grace Gold.

Post-Flight Refresh

“After a long flight, I love refreshing my face, neck, and hands with Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths to wipe away the stale air and rehydrate my skin with a clean scent,” says Gold. This refresh also is a great idea post workout. If you like to workout before work or school or during lunch, cleansing wipes are a great way to remove all the odor and odor causing bacteria. For delicate areas, use natural cleansing wipes that are not made with chemicals or synthetic ingredients that dry out your skin or burn.