8 Cleansing Oils That Will Keep Your Skin Clean and Hydrated

Many of us have the same problem each winter: Dry skin. Whether it be on your legs, hands or face, dry skin is one of the most annoying skin problems as the winter drags on. Luckily, aside from moisturizers, there are other ways that you can prevent your face from drying out each winter: Cleansing oils.
A cleansing oil will do wonders to cleanse off any dirt or oil that may be on your face without stripping your skin of its natural oils and leaving it totally dry. We also love cleansing oils because many of them have the ability to dissolve makeup, leaving you with one less annoying step to do in your cleansing routine.
Now many of you—especially those with oily skin—may be cringing at the idea of cleansing your face with an oil just because your skin is already too oily or you don’t want to be left with oily residue. Good news! These cleansing oils will leave those with oily faces loving their skin since it will be properly hydrated, meaning your face won’t have to produce excess sebum to keep it hydrated. For those worried about oily residue, no worries, we’ve chosen only the best cleansing oils that won’t leave that oil slick feeling on your face!
Click through the slideshow and check out some of the coolest new cleansing oils that are just perfect for the winter weather.
This incredibly gentle, oil-based cleanser deeply cleanses, removes makeup and impurities and leaves your skin soft and dewy. Just apply using your fingertips, add in some warm water and massage all over your face. After massaging, rinse with warm water and voila!
(Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Purifying Cleansing Oil; $40 at sephora.com)
Josie Maran's all-natural cleansing oil nourishes and removes makeup with Argan oil while deeply hydrating the skin. Using almond, safflower seed and grape seed oils, this oil will cleanse your skin and renew the complexion. Oils will help your skin appear more healthy-looking and refreshed.
(Josie Maran Argan Cleansing Oil; $32 at sephora.com)
It's time to break up with your makeup! This deep-cleaning blend of botanical oils dissolve the day's makeup and impurities while refreshing congested skin. It's a seriously gentle way to get a deep cleanse and get rid of makeup without using a natural-oil-stripping makeup removing wipe. It leaves your skin with a cool and refreshing sensation and a seriously glowy complexion.
(Boscia Makeup-Breakup Cool Cleansing Oil; $28 at sephora.com)
If you're looking for the perfect blend of botanical oils that will give you a seriously deep clean, look no further. This is an essential first step in anyone's cleansing ritual since it will remove water-resistant sunscreen, long-wear makeup and BB creams and leaves no oily residue on your skin. Filled with vitamins A, B and E, this cleansing oil will nourish your dry skin, calm sensitive skin and decongest the oiliest of skin types.
(Tatcha Pure Step Camellia Cleansing Oil; $48 at sephora.com)
This cruelty-free cleansing oil will gently and effectively dissolve makeup, dirt and oil, leave your skin soft and hydrated and most importantly give you the most beautiful glowing skin. After you add in a bit of water, this cleanser turns into a beautiful silky liquid that safely removes makeup and debris!
(AmorePacific Treatment Cleansing Oil Face & Eyes; $50 at sephora.com)
Formulated with some of the most beautiful ingredients like wild rose extract and pitera, this delicate cleansing oil melts away water-proof makeup, cleanses and conditions without stripping your skin of essential, natural oils. It will leave your skin incredibly soft and fresh after you use 3-4 pumps all over your face, massage for a bit then add in some water to emulsify then rinse off.
(SK-II Facial Treatment Cleansing Oil; $70 at sephora.com)
This easy-to-use cleansing oil is comfortable, super lightweight and effective. It will remove the toughest of makeup and impurities with a formula that is great for even the most sensitive of skin types. It contains a cleansing ingredient that is derived from a moisturizing agent which will help to cleanse and keep your skin hydrated. After rinsing off, you'll be left with a non-greasy, dewy finish.
(Shiseido Perfect Cleansing Oil; $32 at sephora.com)
Get this: a mineral oil-free cleansing oil. This luxurious cleansing oil is designed to cleanse, nurture and get rid of hard-to-remove makeup. Aside from makeup, this cleansing oil will also remove all traces of dirt, oil and impurities while maintaining skin's natural moisture levels.
(Philosophy Purity Made Simple Mineral Oil-Free Facial Cleansing Oil; $25 at sephora.com)