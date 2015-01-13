8 Cleansing Oils That Will Keep Your Skin Clean and Hydrated

Many of us have the same problem each winter: Dry skin. Whether it be on your legs, hands or face, dry skin is one of the most annoying skin problems as the winter drags on. Luckily, aside from moisturizers, there are other ways that you can prevent your face from drying out each winter: Cleansing oils.

A cleansing oil will do wonders to cleanse off any dirt or oil that may be on your face without stripping your skin of its natural oils and leaving it totally dry. We also love cleansing oils because many of them have the ability to dissolve makeup, leaving you with one less annoying step to do in your cleansing routine.

Now many of you—especially those with oily skin—may be cringing at the idea of cleansing your face with an oil just because your skin is already too oily or you don’t want to be left with oily residue. Good news! These cleansing oils will leave those with oily faces loving their skin since it will be properly hydrated, meaning your face won’t have to produce excess sebum to keep it hydrated. For those worried about oily residue, no worries, we’ve chosen only the best cleansing oils that won’t leave that oil slick feeling on your face!

Click through the slideshow and check out some of the coolest new cleansing oils that are just perfect for the winter weather.