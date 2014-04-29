8 New Mud Masks Prove It’s Worth Getting Dirty to Get Clean

Every once in a while, you have to get a little dirty to get things done, and that phrase is even more true when it comes to a deep, skin-cleaning session.
Gels and cleansers can really only do so much, ladies. If you want to get in there, clean your pores, and do a major overhaul of your skin condition—whether it’s splotchy or broken out—a mud mask is definitely in order.
The healing, cleansing power of the mud mask is nothing new: these skin-loving solutions have been in use for decades, meaning your mother and grandmother have likely been using them. That said, even the most iconic products can be improved-upon, and there’s a new crop of clay-based wonders that will get into your pores and do the dirty work, leaving you with a glowing, healthy complexion.
Here are eight of our favorite new mud masks—just in time for a little spring cleaning of the facial variety.
Try these mud masks for bright, glowing skin!
Photo:
Stephan Hoeck/Getty Images/Stock4B Creative
We love this groundbreaking high-quality clay mask that peels off, taking impurities, dirt and all sort of skin-clogging stuff with it. You're left with glowing, gorgeous skin.
Boscia Luminizing Black Mask, $34, Sephora.com
Need a deep-cleaning mask that dives deep into pores and helps purify even the oiliest skin? This purifying mask is the answer to your prayers—a wonder product that cleanses without stripping.
AHAVA Time to Clear Purifying Mud Mask, $32, AHAVAUS.com
This peel-off mask uses the power of red clay to deeply penetrate pores and detoxify without stripping skin of vital moisture. It only takes 20 minutes to see a major difference!
First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask with Red Clay, $30, FirstAidBeauty.com
Uneven texture? Clogged pores? This magical mask goes to work on both issues, leaving you with a smoother, glowing complexion free of excess oil.
Fresh Umbrian Clay Mattifying Face Exfoliant, $49, Sephora.com
Kaolin clay powers this smoothing mask that evens skin texture while it excavates pores, leaving you with a luminous, beautiful complexion.
Joanna Vargas Exfoliating Mask, $75, SpaceNK.com
This deep-cleansing mask truly does it all: vaccuums out pores, evens skin tone and texture, and cleanses without stripping. Plus, the glow it leaves behind is, well, rather awe-inspiring. In short, get it now, use it often.
GlamGlow SUPERMUD Clearing Treatment, $69, Glamglowmud.com
We love this mixture of raw, natural ingredients that deliver powerful antioxidants to the skin while deeply cleansing and purifying. It's like a little spa vacation at home, leaving you with a glowing complexion that's truly amazing.
Kat Burki Hibiscus Antioxidant Face Mask, $78, Nordstrom.com
The healing powers of ancient Moor Mud gives this mask the power to cleanse, nourish, revitalize and soften skin like no other. Great for all skin types, it's like a cleansing shot of vitamins for the skin.
Kerstin Florian Clarifying Moor Mud Masque, $35, Nordstrom.com