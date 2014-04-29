8 New Mud Masks Prove It’s Worth Getting Dirty to Get Clean

Every once in a while, you have to get a little dirty to get things done, and that phrase is even more true when it comes to a deep, skin-cleaning session.

Gels and cleansers can really only do so much, ladies. If you want to get in there, clean your pores, and do a major overhaul of your skin condition—whether it’s splotchy or broken out—a mud mask is definitely in order.

The healing, cleansing power of the mud mask is nothing new: these skin-loving solutions have been in use for decades, meaning your mother and grandmother have likely been using them. That said, even the most iconic products can be improved-upon, and there’s a new crop of clay-based wonders that will get into your pores and do the dirty work, leaving you with a glowing, healthy complexion.

Here are eight of our favorite new mud masks—just in time for a little spring cleaning of the facial variety.

