15 Cleansing Balms to Transition Your Skin Care Routine Into Fall

With the change in seasons comes the need to transition everything from clothes to home decor to be appropriate for the falling temperatures. As the fall rolls in, so does cooler weather, and we need to prepare our skin.

While cleansing seems like the most general step in your skin-care routine, it’s also a segment of your regimen that you need to check up on when your skin’s pH is changing. Many of us experience more oily skin when the temperatures are high so we may opt for a mattifying cleanser to combat the extra oils. Drier complexions are more unavoidable in the fall and winter months, meaning it’s crucial that your skin is getting the amount of hydration that it likely needs. For this, cleansing balms are everything.

These balms can be scooped or squirted out of their containers, applied to the skin, and immediately melt into the complexion, making for a quick and effective makeup remover with some serious hydrating benefits. Many are formulated with potent essential oils that help to balance your skin’s pH and keep it nicely balanced, even after you wash it off. There’s a ton on the market, but these are some of our favorites.