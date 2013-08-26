8 Best Cleanser and Moisturizer Duos For Clear Skin

The most necessary aspect of having the best skin possible is starting with the perfect cleanser and moisturizer. While some of us tend to brand hop, using a cleanser from one brand and a moisturizer for another, sticking with the same line can help the ingredients to work together for better results.
In an effort to help you get clear, glowing skin, we’ve pulled together eight of the best cleanser and moisturizer duos on the market today. Whether you’ve got sensitive skin, oily skin or dry skin, there’s a team of products out there that’ll make your skin absolutely radiant. Take a peek at our favorite combinations above and tell us your face washing routine in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
How to Prevent Acne: 8 Expert Tips to Save Your Face
7 Tricks to Get Rid of Dry Skin
101 Best Tips For Clear Skin
With these cleanser and moisturizer duos, your skin will be thanking you all day long.
Hydrating and gentle, your skin is smooth after use of this cleanser.
SK-II Facial Treatment Cleanser, $70, Sephora
For a more luxurious approach after cleansing, stick with the SK-II moisturizer that's essential for locking in hydration.
SK-II Essential Power Moisturizing Cream, $205, Sephora
For a change-up, try a lighter option of clean with this foam cleanser.
Caudalie Instant Foaming Cleanser, $28, Sephora
Take these extra steps towards anti-aging after using Caudalie's cleanser.
Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream, $155, Sephora
What could be better than a warming cleanser in the form of a gel? This one from Boscia is like a treat at the end of the day.
Boscia Detoxifying Black Cleanser, $28, Sephora
A night time solution to an uneven skin tone, use Boscia's cream after cleansing for completely cared for skin.
Boscia Restorative Night Moisture Cream, $48, Sephora
Specially designed to target both oily and dry spots on your face, everyone wins with this wash.
Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash, $21, Sephora
With sunscreen in its formula, anti-aging, firmness and dark spots are all banished with the use of Origins' Check and Balances Cleanser.
Origins A Perfect World SPF 25 Age-Defense Moisturizer with Green Tea, $41, Sephora
Priding itself on pulling out impurities found underneath the skin, this cleanser has a special ingredient called Kaolin Clay that does the trick.
Pond's Luminous Clean Cream Cleanser, $6.49, Drugstore.com
To brighten the skin and keep it safe with SPF, follow up your Pond's cleanse with this luminous moisturizer.
Pond's Luminous Moisture, $6.69, Drugstore.com
Taking off everything from makeup to dirt, this gel formulation is perfect just before bedtime.
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $38, Sephora
With 24 hours of guaranteed moisture due to Super 7 Complex, this is an ideal follow up to its cleanser counterpart.
Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Face Cream With Super 7 Complex, $42, Sephora
A fresh cleanser that lifts all dirt and makeup right off the skin, Purity is a simple everyday cleanser option.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Facial Cleanser, $22, Sephora
Hydration and protection are this moisturizer's number one priorities, and it's perfect for application right after the Purity cleanser.
Philosophy Hope In A Jar, $40, Sephora
For a fresh face you can buy at the drugstore, this Aveeno cleanser makes your skin fresh and glowing.
Aveeno Positively Radiant Brightening Cleanser, $16.79, Drugstore.com
An amazing daily moisturizer for maximum hydration after using the Aveeno Positively Radiant cleanser. Bonus: It's got SPF 15!
Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer, SPF 15, $16.79, Drugstore.com