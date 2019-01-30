Honest Beauty’s New Skin Care Products Are Its Most Sophisticated Yet

We are only five weeks into winter, but if you’re like 90 percent of us, you’re feeling dry from head to toe. While the cold-weather season is filled with cozy winter nights paired with tall cups of hot cocoa, the lower temps also come with a slew of beauty snafus including a flakey, dry and dull complexion. Enter the world of Jessica Alba, who is hell-bent on proving that clean skincare from Honest Beauty is the antidote.

If you haven’t jumped on the Honest Beauty train and tried any of their clean cosmetics, let us assure you, this line is legit. Alba, whose vision of the Honest Beauty empire came about from an allergic reaction, doesn’t skimp when it comes to quality ingredients. As for her latest drops, expect to see five skincare newbies from a hydrogel cream infused with two types of hyaluronic acid (can you say mega-moisture?) to a balm stick that hydrates and highlights all in one swipe (which is said to be one of Alba’s go-to products). From the packaging to the ingredients (retinol, anyone?), the new products are reminiscent of elegant, pro-grade skin care that easily sells for twice their price.

You can grab the clean products online at Honest Beauty’s website, where they all retail for under $30. Whether you’re interesting in trying a clean (read: non-toxic, free from questionable ingredients) routine or just want to coddle your sensitive winter complexion, keep scrolling for deets on Alba’s latest drops.

Magic Gel-To-Milk Cleanser

Rose is popping up all over the beauty industry this winter, and it’s a key player in this milky cleanser. Formulated for sensitive skin, this gentle cleanser will remove makeup and grime without stripping skin of moisture.

$15 at Honest Beauty

Vitamin C Radiance Serum

This lightweight serum has artichoke and clover extract to naturally boost radiance, plus brightening powerhouse vitamin C.

$28 at Honest Beauty

Hydrogel Cream

This time of year, there seems to be no such thing as too much moisture. With two types of hyaluronic acid, this melt-into-your-skin cream gives your complexion a weightless dose of moisture with each use.

$20 at Honest Beauty

Honestly Pure Retinol Serum

If you’re not using a retinol, it’s about time you try. This time-released version helps fight signs of aging, hyperpigmentation and uneven texture while you snooze.

$28 at Honest Beauty

Magic Beauty Balm Stick

This on-the-go version of the best-selling Magic Beauty Balm, both hydrates and adds a touch of shimmer wherever you swipe. Throw it in your purse to touch-up your highlight or swipe on your pout to cure chapped lips.

$15 at Honest Beauty