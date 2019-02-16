13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Scroll To See More Images

Eco-conscious beauty, though once a very tiny blimp on the beauty industry’s radar, is now a force to be reckoned with. Rightfully so, we’re done putting just anything on our face and body. Back in the day, we would allow ourselves to be completely disillusioned by flashy ads and complicated claims. But in 2019, we’ve elevated our beauty game and now, we want–scratch that, need— products made with healthy ingredients we can actually pronounce and understand. And that doesn’t exclude our precious nail beds, which explains the increasing number of clean nail polish brands on the market.

Besides a desire for bold color and innovative 3-D texture and design, experts have predicted another unexpected trend for the coming months: nail polish that compliments a healthier lifestyle. The good news is that a lot of brands have already done this by ridding their formulas of the most well-known, harmful ingredients including formaldehyde, toluene and dibutyl phthalate. However, since the nasties aren’t limited to those three and the FDA is pretty ‘lax with regulations, a wide range of non-toxic options are available with an even wider range of labels. This means polishes can eliminate anywhere from three to ten harmful ingredients, which explains those “three-five,” “five-free” or “eight-free” (and more) phrases you often see on bottles.

Ultimately, the brand you choose will depend on your level of concern. For now, here are the buzziest ones we would actually vouch for.

Sundays ‘No. 11’

$18 at Dear Sundays

Tenoverten ‘Austin’

$18 at Tenoverten

Smith & Cult ‘The Message’

$18 at Smith & Cult

Acquarella ‘Date Night’

$14 at Acquarella

Suncoat ‘Amethyst’

$12 at Suncoat

Ella + Mila ‘Champagne Pop’

$10.50 at Ella + Mila

Orly ‘Glass Half Full’

$9.50 at Orly

Cote ‘No. 62’

$18 at Cote

Context ‘Unfaithful’

$15 at Context

LVX ‘BARE’

$18 at LVX

Priti NYC Purple Prince Tulip

$15 at Priti NYC

Londontown ‘Iconic’

$16 at Londontown

Base Coat ‘Rust & Varnish’

$20 at Base Coat