StyleCaster
Share

13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands

by
13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands
Photo: Ashley Britton/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

Eco-conscious beauty, though once a very tiny blimp on the beauty industry’s radar, is now a force to be reckoned with. Rightfully so, we’re done putting just anything on our face and body. Back in the day, we would allow ourselves to be completely disillusioned by flashy ads and complicated claims. But in 2019, we’ve elevated our beauty game and now, we want–scratch that, need— products made with healthy ingredients we can actually pronounce and understand. And that doesn’t exclude our precious nail beds, which explains the increasing number of clean nail polish brands on the market.

Besides a desire for bold color and innovative 3-D texture and design, experts have predicted another unexpected trend for the coming months: nail polish that compliments a healthier lifestyle. The good news is that a lot of brands have already done this by ridding their formulas of the most well-known, harmful ingredients including formaldehyde, toluene and dibutyl phthalate. However, since the nasties aren’t limited to those three and the FDA is pretty ‘lax with regulations, a wide range of non-toxic options are available with an even wider range of labels. This means polishes can eliminate anywhere from three to ten harmful ingredients, which explains those “three-five,” “five-free” or “eight-free” (and more) phrases you often see on bottles.

Ultimately, the brand you choose will depend on your level of concern. For now, here are the buzziest ones we would actually vouch for.

clean nail polish 1 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Sundays.

Sundays ‘No. 11’

$18 at Dear Sundays

clean nail polish 2 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Tenoverten.

Tenoverten ‘Austin’

$18 at Tenoverten

clean nail polish 3 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Smith & Cult.

Smith & Cult ‘The Message’

$18 at Smith & Cult

clean nail polish 4 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Acquarella.

Acquarella ‘Date Night’

$14 at Acquarella

clean nail polish 5 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Suncoat.

Suncoat ‘Amethyst’

$12 at Suncoat

clean nail polish 6 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Ella + Mila.

Ella + Mila ‘Champagne Pop’

$10.50 at Ella + Mila

clean nail polish 7 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Orly.

Orly ‘Glass Half Full’

$9.50 at Orly

clean nail polish 8 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Cote.

Cote ‘No. 62’

$18 at Cote

clean nail polish 9 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Context.

Context ‘Unfaithful’

$15 at Context

clean nail polish 10 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

LVX.

LVX ‘BARE’

$18 at LVX

clean nail polish 11 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Priti NYC.

Priti NYC Purple Prince Tulip

$15 at Priti NYC

clean nail polish 12 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Londontown.

Londontown ‘Iconic’

$16 at Londontown

clean nail polish 13 13 Gorgeous Colors Worth Trying From Non Toxic Nail Polish Brands

Base Coat.

Base Coat ‘Rust & Varnish’

$20 at Base Coat

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share