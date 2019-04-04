These New Painless Blackhead-Clearing Strips Are Basically Magic

There’s something incredibly satisfying about pore strips when you pull them off and see all your blackheads stuck into the paper. But sometimes that pull is a little more of a rip and it isn’t the most comfortable, especially if you have sensitive skin. The new Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Scrubby Gel Strip aims to help you get rid of pesky blackheads without the pain of a strip. How you ask? Well, it’s actually really cool (and simple) technology.

After washing your face and drying your hands, you apply the gel strip to your damp nose. Wait a minute or two, wet the strip and watch it transform into a scrub. From there, just gently scrub to exfoliate and wash any and all blackheads away. See? Magic….or something like it.

Each strip includes two percent salicylic acid, a powerful acne-fighting ingredient. It exfoliates dead skin cells that can build up, clog pores and lead to pimples. Salicylic acid has been shown to help treat the early signs of a breakout too, and fight both whiteheads as well as blackheads. Don’t worry if you have skin that’s on the oiler side. These strips are oil-free so they won’t clog your pores causing even more breakouts. Some people have more acne-prone skin and some are just more likely to get blackheads, which tend to pop up most commonly on the nose.

Want to try them for yourself? Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Scrubby Gel Strips retail for $6.97 (for a pack of six) in Walmart stores and Walmart’s website now.

