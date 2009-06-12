Claudia Schiffer Signs On As Face of New Alberta Ferretti Fragrance

The flawless face of supermodel Claudia Schiffer has just been signed to her first signature fragrance for the Italian fashion house Alberta Ferretti. Ferretti fragrances, made by Elizabeth Arden Inc., will debut in Europe this fall.

The fragrance was “inspired by the sensuality of a women”, which is why Schiffer was chosen as the face of the advertising campaign. According to PRNewswire, Alberta Ferretti said, “Claudia represents the woman for whom my fashion and fragrance is designed.”

We’re pretty sure that us gals will buy anything Claudia Schiffer has her face on.