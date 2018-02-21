ClassPass Will Soon Include Health and Beauty Treatments

Gone are the days when our fitness options were limited to one gym or a boutique studio. Thanks to ClassPass, we can curate a list of varied workouts–from boxing to bikram yoga–and try them at a moment’s notice. The New York-based company has amassed a huge database of partnerships over the years, so to say the options are extensive would be a grave understatement.

Well, prepare to feel even more spoiled because according to Byrdie (by way of Sporteluxe), your list of choices will soon include health and beauty treatments. That’s right; after stretching and sweating your way through a Yoga-lates class, you’ll be able to use that same pass for a soothing massage afterwards.

“Expanding into wellness has been on our radar for some time,” said Fritz Lanman, ClassPass CEO, in a press release. “Our users are a health-conscious group looking to discover high-quality experiences at the best possible value.”

As of right now, the program is being tested with a small batch of clients in its home base (New York City) and an official roll-out date is TBD. For now, we’ll be on high alert and hoping that our favorite spas and wellness destinations make the list. We can’t think of a better way to spend our hard-earned cash.