ClassPass Will Soon Include Health and Beauty Treatments

Gone are the days when our fitness options were limited to one gym or a boutique studio. Thanks to ClassPass, we can curate a list of varied workouts–from boxing to bikram yoga–and try them at a moment’s notice. The New York-based company has amassed a huge database of partnerships over the years, so to say the options are extensive would be a grave understatement.
MORE: How to Be Healthy Without Obsessing Over the Scale
Well, prepare to feel even more spoiled because according to Byrdie (by way of Sporteluxe), your list of choices will soon include health and beauty treatments. That’s right; after stretching and sweating your way through a Yoga-lates class, you’ll be able to use that same pass for a soothing massage afterwards.
“Expanding into wellness has been on our radar for some time,” said Fritz Lanman, ClassPass CEO, in a press release. “Our users are a health-conscious group looking to discover high-quality experiences at the best possible value.”
MORE: The Best Fitness Streaming Programs to Try This Winter
As of right now, the program is being tested with a small batch of clients in its home base (New York City) and an official roll-out date is TBD. For now, we’ll be on high alert and hoping that our favorite spas and wellness destinations make the list. We can’t think of a better way to spend our hard-earned cash.