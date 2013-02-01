The New Classics: 15 Modern Products That Have Achieved Cult Status

When it comes to beauty, everyone has their thing. You know, that one tried-and-true product whose storied results are the stuff of legend (we’ve heard “my grandmother swore by Pond’s Cold Cream and she’s 90 but looks 65!” more times than we can count). For that reason, a slew of now-familiar items have reached deserved cult status: Mason Pearson hairbrushes, Elizabeth Arden 8-Hour Cream, L’Oreal Elnett hairspray, and Maybelline GreatLash mascara to name a few.
However, as time goes by it seems a new crop of can’t-live-without-them products are fast achieving cult status of their own; products that may be a mystery to the generations that came before us but are part of our everyday vocabulary—which is why we’re officially labeling them the new classics.
MAC might be known for a zeitgeisty approach to beauty and an innovative color palette, but it's a classic red shade that's emerged as a true cult favorite. Russian Red features mostly neutral, if slightly blue-leaning, undertones that flatter a variety of skin tones (and makes teeth appear whiter!), and a matte formula that ensures it stays put from coffee through cocktails.
MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Russian Red, $14.50, maccosmetics.com
After years of only being available to licensed professionals, these industrial-strength hair dryers started hitting shelves in the late '90s— and straight-seeking gals haven't looked back. Fans swear the high-velocity motor cuts straightening and drying time by over 50%, and unlike lesser-priced dryers, the Supersolano has been known to last a decade or more without any sudden breakdowns.
Supersolano 1875W Professional Hair Dryer, $129, ulta.com
This French face wash has long been an obsession of beauty editors, makeup artists and Parisian women who can't get enough of its makeup-removing and skin-perfecting prowess. It looks and feels like regular old water, but don't be fooled: It's packed with soothing, decongesting ingredients.
Bioderma Créaline, $28, Amazon.com
Women everywhere are hopelessly devoted to this tool that fully delivers on its promise to actually curl lashes, rather than just bend them. The trick is in the curved design that puts just the right amount of pressure on lashes, resulting in a flawless flip that lasts all day. Plus, the soft silicone padding doesn't pinch or pull.
Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $20, shuuemura-usa.com
It's rare that every eyeshadow shade in a beauty kit is totally wearable, but that's just one reason why Urban Decay's Naked continues to be one of the top-selling palettes of all time. Equipped with 12 perfectly neutral—and blendable—hues, the set makes it a cinch to achieve tons of looks. Not convinced? According to the brand, 1.5 Naked palettes are sold globally every minute.
Urban Decay NAKED Palette, $50; at Urban Decay
Another insider favorite, this rich moisturizing lotion is one of those rare do-it-all products: Makeup artists and beauty editors swear by it's skin-priming, moisturizing, and makeup removing abilities. That's not all: thanks to shea butter, aloe, and soy proteins, the cream also works wonders as an after-shaving soother.
Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentré, $16-$28; at embryolisseusa.com
Literally the holy grail of beauty tools, women (and some plugged-in men) swear by this electronic skin brush that's powered by super-advanced sonic technology. Not only does it remove six times more makeup and two times more dirt than washing with your hands, but it preps skin for moisturizers and serums, upping their effectiveness.
Clarisonic skin brush, $119-$225, Clarisonic.com
A luminizing pen that's found in the purse of every beauty editor, makeup artist, and party girl under the sun, it's been said that Touche Eclat is French for "8 hours of sleep in a tube." (Not really, but it might as well be). Designed to be dabbed anywhere that needs a pick-me-up, it's easy to see why this creamy light-reflecting formula has racked up a gazillion beauty awards.
YSL Touche Éclat Radiant Touch, $40, Sephora.com
There's a reason why this shimmery champagne-colored shadow is Stila's bestseller: It's super-pigmented, it's flattering on every complexion, and it can be used as a standard eyeshadow, a brow highlighter or an inner-corner eye brightener. An added bonus: Kitten is a noted fave of Sofia Coppola and Vogue beauty director Sarah Brown.
Stila Eyeshadow in Kitten, $18, Sephora.com
There's a reason why hoards of women claim they won't leave the house without applying this mascara, whose formula has remained unchanged for over a decade. With a legendary brush design born after Dior makeup artists started using toothbrushes to coat models' lashes backstage, this plush product makes it easy to achieve thick, long, dramatic lashes sans falsies.
Dior Diorshow Mascara, $25, Sephora.com
Technique is everything when it comes to applying makeup, which is why beauty junkies swear by this pink egg-shaped sponge. Created by a former Hollywood makeup artist, the sponge's wide end flawlessly applies and blends makeup, while the pointed end offers plenty of precision. Plus, it's made from latex-free, anti microbial foam to help fight bacteria.
BeautyBlender, $19.95; at beautyblender.net
The one bronzer that consistently receives raves from even the most fair-skinned ladies, Guerlain's Terracotta range manages to impart an even glow with zero trace of shimmer (or those dreaded "dirty" streaks) using a unique secret formula. Another bonus: Unlike other bronzing powders, it actually moisturizes so skin looks healthy, not dehydrated. At $50, it's definitely a bit pricey, but hey: It's cheaper than a weekend in Aruba.
Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder, $50, Sephora.com
In the past, translucent powder had a reputation for being cakey, dated and decidedly not youthful. The difference? This finely-milled formulation is composed of 100% mineral silica powder to diffuse light and minimize flaws. Plus, it's truly translucent and disappears into skin, so no color matching is necessary.
Make Up For Ever HD Microfinish Powder, $32, Sephora.com
For over a decade, NARS' award-winning semi-sheer blush with the tongue-in-cheek moniker has become a household name due to its ability to impart that elusive post-coital peachy-pink flush to cheeks any time of day.
NARS Cosmetics Blush in Orgasm, $28, Sephora.com
These days, this sheer pale pink polish has a reputation of being brides' go-to shade, but it's long been a cult favorite among women looking for a subtle hint of color—even royal women. In 1984, Queen Elizabeth's manicurist sent a letter to Essie requesting Ballet Slippers, since it's the only polish Her Majesty would wear.
Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers, $8; at Essie