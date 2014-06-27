Real Bride Makeover: Classic Romance

This wedding season, we’re transforming real-life brides as a part of our Real Girl Makeover series. Our latest subject is Briana, who wants a romantic and classic look for her wedding.

For a wedding that has been fantasized about ever since she pinned her first wedding dress on Pinterest, it is safe to say that Briana is a woman that knows what style she wants on her wedding day. “I love classic, ultra-feminine and romantic clothes, and really anything with a splash of color,” Briana explains.

As for the location, “We’re getting married outside of Sonoma at a Victorian house and farm that has a rustic chic vibe to it. It’s very different than our Manhattan lifestyle, but I automatically fell in love with it because my fiancé and I are both from California, and it really pays homage to our West Coast upbringing. I want to embrace the venue’s rustic atmosphere by adding pastel colors and flowers but also give it a chic and glamorous twist.”

For the hair, Yuki Yamazaki of Pierre Michel gave Briana an up-do with a lot of volume. Yazamazaki’s first step was to apply Kérastase Powder Bluff Dry Shampoo ($36.00, kerastase-usa.com) and Aveda Volumizing Tonic ($18.00, aveda.com) to Briana’s roots. Next, Yamazaki created a braid at the base of the head to create a strong foundation and then proceeded to curl the rest of the hair with a ¾-inch curling iron. “To get more fullness, I had to separate and curl. When you’re separating, you have to tease on the finger to make everything look fuller,” explains Yamazaki.

Yamazaki then teased the roots of the hair for even more volume. Once he was done teasing, he divided the curled hair into three sections and then loosely secured the curls with bobby pins. For the finishing touch, he added a bit of baby’s breath to the crown of the bun.

After the hair, flawless makeup was needed to complete the look. “I just wanted her to look simple and glamorous without looking overdone,” explains Monica Crouch of Pierre Michel. “Usually for bridal makeup it is nice to look enhanced and not too overdone.”

To achieve the beauty look Briana wanted, she started off with Olay Regenerist Luminous Tone Perfecting Cream ($23.94, walmart.com) and Olay Regenerist Luminous Dark Circle Correcting Hydraswirl ($23.99, target.com) to keep her skin bright and healthy looking. Continual use of the Olay Regenerist Luminous line will help re-energize skin’s appearance and help restore its natural luminosity. Then Crouch applied primer and foundation and added touches of concealer under the eyes. She set it with a translucent powder. To accentuate Briana’s bone structure, she applied The Balm Mary-Lou Manizer Highlighter ($24.00, nordstrom.com) to the cheekbones.

Next, Crouch paired Dior Longwear Eyeshadow ($30.00, Dior.com) in Chimere #821 and Face Stockholm Eye Dust ($22.00, facestockholm.com) in Sensitive to Briana’s eyes. Once the color was to her satisfaction, she applied gel eyeliner. For the last step, she applied Red Cherry Fake Eyelashes ($11.94, amazon.com) in #1. “Fake eyelashes always make a great enhancement for photos. For 99 percent of people that get married, or for anybody that has an occasion, it makes a world of difference,” Crouch said. The final look was definitely Pinterest-worthy.

Credits:

Photos: Tom Mendes (tommendes.com)

Hair: Yuki Yamazaki

Makeup: Monika Crouch

Briana wears: Galina Signature Strapless Trumpet Sequin Gown with Gold Lace (davidsbridal.com)

