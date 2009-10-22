3 Classic Hairstyles Get A Modern Makeover

Classic hairstyles like the bob, the updo and the half-up hairstyle never go out of style, but this season they’ve taken on a trendier look. “It’s all about taking classic shapes and giving them a modern twist with a different texture or length,” says celebrity stylist Hallie Bowman, whose clients include Megan Fox, Kirsten Dunst and Isla Fisher. Here, she explains how to give an old style a new vibe.

Photo: © Jordan Strauss/WireImage

The Sexy “Lob”

The long bob was popular cut for spring, and it’s still going strong. “It has that same shape as a classic bob, but it’s longer in the front and shorter in the back which gives it a bit of a swing at the shoulders.” says Bowman. To style, wrap sections of dry hair around a large barrel curling iron. As you release each section, twist it like a rope and hold it in place until it cools to lock in the curl. Next, use a paddle brush to smooth out the curls. “The whole idea is to make it look polished and to relax the curls into big waves,” says Bowman. Complete the look by creating a deep side part and applying a dollop of Pantene Pro-V Nature Fusion Smoothing Crème to define the waves and fight frizz.

Photo: © Jon Furniss/WireImage.com

Half-Up Chic

A half-up hairstyle looks both casual and chic all at once. To keep it interesting, Bowman suggests creating lots of volume at the crown area. Blow dry your hair dry, focusing on volumizing the crown area. Make two deep side parts, one on each side of the head, then take the hair on the sides of your head and slick it back, pulling it into a small ponytail at the crown of your head. Take the top section of hair and spray it with Pantene Pro-V Texture Spray Wax to help build volume. Pull the hair loosely back, pushing it forward a bit to create an exaggerated volume, then pin it in place at the back of the head so that the ponytail is hidden beneath it.

Photo: © Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Mixed Texture Updo

Forget boring buns, the look for fall is all about mixing contrasting textures to create an interesting, fresh updo. “You want the front to be airy while the back should be sleek,” says Bowman. First, blow dry hair smooth, then pull it into a low ponytail at ear-level, leaving some pieces loose around your face. Spray the ponytail with Pantene Pro-V Texture Spray Wax, then roll it up and wrap it around the base of the ponytail, fanning the hair out as you wrap it. Pin in place, then take a medium-barrel curling iron and curl the loose front pieces to create textured tendrils.