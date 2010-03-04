Clark’s Botanicals Releases New Lip Tints

Francesco Clark, creator of Clark’s Botanicals, has joined in on the bright and bold lip trend with recently launched lip tints. Working off of his bestseller, the Ultra Rich Lip Balm, Clark started with an intense hydrating formula, which includes shea butter and aloe leaf extract, and added bolts of color.

Clark created four tints, each named and inspired by influential women in his life. Ranging from a light rose to a bright red, the colors cover the spectrum. The tint stays true to its name and is ultra-rich, so it doesn’t dry out lips.

The first tint, named Alexandra Rose gives an ultra-sheer, elegant, and natural look to the lips. The tint is named after Alexandra Reeve Givens, a friend of Clark’s, whom he works with on the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which brings awareness and funding to spinal cord research.



Carlotta Pink is a sheer, bright pink and a universally flattering shade. It is named after the beauty expert’s sister, Charlotte Clark, whom Clark counts as a huge support system. The third tint is a mauve color, and a great shade for darker complexions. It can be worn in layers to transition from day-to-night. The tint is named Madge Mauve, after pop icon, Madonna.

The final color is a bold, true red, named Rachel Red. Clark was inspired by his friend and actress, Rachel Nichols, who frequently changes her looks for film roles.

The tints retail for $19 each, and can be found at clarksbotanicals.com.



More News We Love:

John Galliano 2010: Launching New Signature Fragrance

How to Get a Salon Style Blowout at Home

10 Best Sunscreens Under $10