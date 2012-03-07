Clarisonic Releases New Mia 2 For Acne-Prone Skin

The iconic skin cleansing brush that basically revolutionized the way that we clean our skin is now taking on acne. The Clarisonic, that handy-dandy little oscillating brush that we’ve all grown to love already comes with a variety of different brush heads according to your skin’s needs. Whether you have sensitive skin or want to clean deep into your pores, Clarisonic has developed a brush head for you. Now, the scientists behind the brand have developed a brush head gentle enough for acne-prone skin, with a extra-plush bristle tips.

The brush itself is in the form of the Mia 2, the travel-friendly sized Clarisonic and has two speed settings and a 60 second T-Timer to ensure an even amount of cleansing on your forehead, nose, chin and cheeks. The kit also includes an Acne Daily Clarifying Cleanser made with 2 percent salicylic acid to clear up your skin and gently dry blemishes. The complete set will be available this spring.

Clarisonic Acne Clarifying Collection will be available at Sephora stores for $169 beginning in April.